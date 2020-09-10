Nortal, a global digital transformation leader, to acquire Schütze, a recognized strategic consulting and IT solutions company in Germany

"Over the past few years, Nortal has built a growing local business in Germany, working with customers in healthcare, public and private sectors. I'm glad we have found an established partner with a strong local presence and a high-quality offering to accelerate growth," adds Nortal Germany Country Manager Taavi Einaste .

Nortal has been operating in Germany since 2018. Most recently, the company launched an award-winning pilot to manage digital prescriptions, paired with medical video consultations in the federal state of Hessen, together with Optica and other partners.

According to CEO of Schütze AG Ole Behrens-Carlsson, with the past 20 years, Schütze has established itself as a recognized, federal-level service provider in Germany. "We have assembled an exceptional team of world-class experts who collaborate with long-term customers to help them digitize their organizations, businesses and services," adds Behrens-Carlsson.

Schütze is known as the trusted partner for the federal administration in Germany in the introduction of electronic invoices. Additionally, Schütze is the market leader in Germany in providing and implementing trust centers to pseudonymize sensitive data in the eHealth sector.

"Tapping into Nortal's expertise as one of the main architects of eGovernment in Estonia, the company's global delivery presence, and expertise from Europe and the U.S., we can combine world-class public sector know-how, enhance our healthcare offering and expand our services to industry and manufacturing sectors in Germany," adds Behrens-Carlsson.

According to Alamäe, Schütze and Nortal will continue to invest in the long-term strategic relationships with customers in Germany, expand a joint-offering portfolio and drive new business opportunities.

Nortal and Schütze will merge their current management and teams in Germany, becoming the foundation for Nortal's expansion. Schütze AG CEO, Ole Behrens-Carlsson, will lead the joint business in Germany as part of the Nortal brand and become a member of the Group Leadership Team.

"Ole has the track record and breadth of experience we believe to be critical to take our business forward in Germany and lead the organization," adds Alamäe.

With a merged team in Germany and an expanding global distributed delivery team in the U.S. and Europe, Nortal can offer customers in Germany the unique combination of best-in-class expertise across disciplines and domains.

About Schütze

For more than 20 years, Schütze experts have been supporting significant projects for Germany's digital pioneers. Schütze employs 170 professional consultants, developers and IT operators, who create digital solutions in the areas of administration, associations, medium-sized businesses and healthcare. https://www.schuetze.ag/

About Nortal

Nortal is a multinational strategic change and technology company founded in 2000. Combining the unique experience of transforming Estonia into a digital leader and creating change in businesses with a strategic approach and data-driven technology, our vision is to build a seamless society. Nortal is present in 10 countries and employs over 800 specialists who carry out high-impact projects across Europe, North America and the GCC. www.nortal.com

