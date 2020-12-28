Nortek Data Center Cooling™ Hosts Job Fair

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortek Data Center Cooling™ is adding 60, second-shift positions during the first quarter of 2021. To help fill these positions, ResourceMFG, manufacturing workforce specialists, is partnering with Nortek Data Center Cooling to host a job fair on January 5, 2021. The event will be held at Nortek's facility located at 4841 N. Sewell Ave. in Oklahoma City, Okla. from 2–5 p.m. The job fair will be held outdoors and follow social distancing guidelines as well as health and safety best practices. If you plan on attending the event, please wear a mask and bring your resume. Employees of all skill levels are needed to fill assembler, welder and machine operator positions.

Nortek Data Center Cooling, manufacturers of the world-renowned Nortek StatePoint® system, is the world's leading manufacturer of sustainable, efficient data center cooling solutions. Nortek Data Center Cooling is a division of Nortek – a company that manufacturers solutions from data center cooling systems to custom commercial air handlers as well as other heating and cooling systems for residential and light commercial applications. The Oklahoma City manufacturing facility is state-of-the-art and places the safety of its employees as the highest priority. This growing company offers outstanding benefits and advancement opportunities.

ResourceMFG is America's first, and largest, national manufacturing specialty company. ResourceMFG works in a range of industries and places employees in a broad spectrum of manufacturing positions including production, quality, maintenance, materials management and supervision. They are a division of EmployBridge, America's largest industrial staffing firm.

EmployBridge and ResourceMFG are committed to filling the U.S. labor skills gap by helping associates gain the critical skills employers need through programs such as the Better WorkLife Academy, which offers associates free, skills-based training in partnership with online learning expert Penn Forster. To date, approximately 20,000 associates have enrolled in the Better WorkLife Academy.

For more information about Nortek Data Center Cooling visit nortekdatacenter.com. For more information, or to apply for a job, visit www.resourcemfg.com, or call (405) 632-0777.

About Nortek Data Center Cooling™

Nortek Data Center Cooling builds thoroughly tested and proven data center cooling systems that eliminate downtime, maximize potential and minimize environmental and physical footprints in both small and largescale data centers. The company leverages its more than a million square feet of manufacturing space to create next-generation products that challenge industry standards. Nortek Data Center Cooling's StatePoint®, ServerCool™ and FANWALL® technologies deliver sustainable, efficient results that keep companies up and running. To learn more about Nortek Data Center Cooling visit nortekdatacenter.com.

StatePoint® and FANWALL® are registered trademarks of Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

ServerCool™ and Nortek Data Center Cooling™ are trademarks of Nortek Air Solutions, LLC.

For More Information, Contact:

Keenan Videmschek, Nortek

(P) 636.561.7517

[email protected]

Release available at nortekdatacenter.com/news

SOURCE ResourceMFG

Related Links

http://nortekdatacenter.com

