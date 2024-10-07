Nortek Data Center Cooling Reports Record Growth, Expands Portfolio with New Air and Liquid Cooling Solutions Amid Surging Demand for AI Computing Power

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortek Data Center Solutions (Nortek DCC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madison Air, today announced a record-breaking sales quarter, over 300% increase in new orders year to date and an expanded product portfolio of cooling technology to enable data center hyperscalers and co-locators to consistently and reliably protect critical infrastructure amid an AI-fueled data center boom.

During a time in which data center growth is fueling an arms race for equipment, Nortek DCC's U.S. manufacturing and supply chain redundancies de-risk the ramp-up, with more than 3M square feet of onshore manufacturing capacity, a specialized tiger team of application and hardware engineers who represent the most innovative and solutions-oriented talent in the business, and a world-class service organization that's integrated into the customer experience starting the minute the order comes in.

With many customers using outdated or retrofitted HVAC equipment, Nortek DCC uniquely offers a data center-optimized portfolio with a range of air, liquid and hybrid cooling solutions and a track record of industry-specific innovation and reliability that goes back decades.

"We are at our best partnering with innovative companies to navigate their most urgent and complex challenges in mission-critical environments," said Karin Overstreet, President, Nortek DCC. "We have one of the most comprehensive data cooling solutions offerings in the industry. Our products are best-in-class, reliable and efficient. Our service, quality and engineering teams are data center specialists and work together to benefit customers and their needs. There's a reason our orders are up over 500% year over year: we deliver."

Expanding Product Portfolio of Data Center Cooling Innovation

Nortek DCC (formerly a division of Nortek Air Solutions) has partnered with leading data center customers globally for over a decade to deliver a mix of liquid and air-cooled technology through a U.S.-based manufacturing supply chain and some of the industry's best lead times. Building on that product and manufacturing excellence, Nortek DCC is expanding and updating its Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) and Computer Room Air Handler (CRAH) product lines to meet the growing demand for flexible, modular and energy-efficient cooling operations in a variety of data center applications.

Join Nortek DCC and Madison Air at YOTTA 2024: October 7-9, 2024 , Booth #307. Follow Nortek DCC and Madison Air on LinkedIn. Read about the critical relationship between water and energy usage in critical data center applications. The Water-Energy Nexus in the age of AI: How data centers can optimize water use with indirect evaporative liquid cooling [White paper].

About Nortek Data Center Cooling

Nortek DCC is a fast-growing, data center specialized company with 350+ collective years of HVAC experience and a data center-optimized portfolio of industry-leading products. As part of Madison Air, Nortek DCC combines specialized expertise, intimate customer relationships and the ability to innovate quickly with the scale and leverage of a leading privately held enterprise. Nortek DCC partners with some of the world's most innovative companies in mission-critical environments to navigate their most urgent and complex needs with products that optimize cooling efficiency, reduce water and energy consumption, and ensure operational reliability. Learn more at www.nortekdcc.com.

About Madison Air

Madison Air, one of the world's leading privately held companies, combines the nimble, responsive service of a startup with the sophistication and scale of a $11B enterprise. Powered by the company's 8,000 entrepreneurs, Madison Air's best-in-class portfolio of innovative and iconic brands unleash the transformative power of air across residential, industrial and commercial businesses. Our purpose is rooted in the belief that whether it's protecting valuable data or equipment, optimizing crop quality and yield, or improving the productivity, health and retention of your workers, there's a direct correlation between air and outcomes. Please visit us at www.madisonair.com.

