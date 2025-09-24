Nortek Data Center Cooling Unveils Skidded CDU with Multi-Megawatt Capacity for Hyperscale Deployments

Expanded CDU portfolio – 2MW to 5MW and beyond – is custom, configurable and engineered to scale

StatePoint Deployment at Empyrion's 29.4 MW AI-Ready and Green-by-Design Data Center in Gangnam Expands Company's Asia Footprint

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nortek Data Center Cooling (Nortek DCC), a Madison Air Company, today announced the launch of its Skidded Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), a next-generation liquid cooling solution engineered for high-density AI, HPC, and hyperscalers. Designed to scale beyond 5 megawatts, the skidded CDU delivers precision cooling while reducing on-site labor, accelerating deployment timelines and lowering total cost of ownership.

With AI workloads driving unprecedented power density, hyperscalers and data center operators are moving beyond traditional one-megawatt, enclosed CDU designs and looking for solutions that can scale efficiently, integrate seamlessly, and support rapid deployment and serviceability. Nortek's skidded CDUs meet these demands, providing a custom, configurable, and easily serviceable platform that enables operators to optimize performance, reduce on-site labor, and adapt to evolving cooling requirements.

Key Features:

Massive Capacity: Configurable from 1MW to over 5 MW in the base offering, with design flexibility to scale beyond 10 MW with interconnected modules.

Simplified Deployment: Larger skidded systems reduce the number of units required, cutting installation labor and speeding commissioning.

Larger skidded systems reduce the number of units required, cutting installation labor and speeding commissioning. Custom and Configurable: Customer-specific piping, valve, and service access options ensure compatibility with diverse facility designs.

Superior Serviceability: Open-frame design with accessible pumps, filters, and controls streamlines maintenance and minimizes downtime.

Open-frame design with accessible pumps, filters, and controls streamlines maintenance and minimizes downtime. Redundancy Built In: N, 2N, and N+1 configurations available with optional redundant sensors and strainers for reliability.

Energy Efficiency: Variable-speed pumps and precision controls optimize performance and reduce operating costs.

Variable-speed pumps and precision controls optimize performance and reduce operating costs. Group Control Functionality : Supports seamless manifolding and expansion as facilities grow.

: Supports seamless manifolding and expansion as facilities grow. Expert Engineering: Purpose-built by thermal cooling specialists with deep domain expertise, delivering solutions that go beyond industry standards.

The Nortek DCC Difference with C-Force™

Nortek DCC's C-Force™, an integrated team of data center-specialized engineers, partners with hyperscalers and operators across the full product and customer lifecycle, delivering deep domain expertise, unprecedented collaboration and co-creation and sustained support throughout the product lifecycle. From concept to commissioning, the team's agility in manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering enables customers to bring bold, next-generation data center designs to life.

"As data centers move to liquid cooling, we are seeing a shift to move faster, scale smarter, and keep things simple," said Thomas Steen, CTO of Nortek DCC. "The skidded CDU is all about giving customers that flexibility. It's bigger, easier to service, and built to scale as capacity and needs grow. Rather than lining up multiple one-megawatt units, operators can now go bigger, simplify installation, and still hit the reliability and performance they need. That's the practical innovation we're excited to deliver."

Nortek DCC Expands Footprint in Asia

Nortek DCC has also partnered with Empyrion Digital to announce the recent deployment of StatePoint® Liquid Cooling Technology at Empyrion's KR1 Gangnam Data Centre in Seoul, a 29.4 MW AI-ready facility that is also one of the region's most energy and water-efficient. Delivering a PUE of 1.3 and WUE of 1.6, the modular system integrates seamlessly with direct-to-chip and rear-door liquid cooling solutions. This deployment highlights DCC's commitment to high-performance, sustainable infrastructure and strengthens its position in Asia's expanding hyperscale market.

"We are proud to partner with Empyrion Digital to deploy StatePoint at their Gangnam facility," said Karin Overstreet, CEO of Nortek DCC. "StatePoint was designed to meet the intense demands of AI and HPC while cutting energy and water use. This project shows what's possible when forward-thinking infrastructure meets purpose-built innovation, and we're excited to help raise the bar for data center sustainability and performance in South Korea."

About Nortek Data Center Cooling

About Nortek Data Center Cooling Nortek DCC is a fast-growing, data center specialized company with 350+ collective years of HVAC experience and a data center-optimized portfolio of industry-leading products. As part of Madison Air, Nortek DCC combines specialized expertise, intimate customer relationships and the ability to innovate quickly with the scale and leverage of a leading privately held enterprise. Nortek DCC partners with some of the world's most innovative companies in mission-critical environments to navigate their most urgent and complex needs with products that optimize cooling efficiency, reduce water and energy consumption, and ensure operational reliability. Learn more at www.nortekdatacenter.com.

About Madison Air™

Madison Air, one of the world's leading privately held companies, combines the innovation and nimble, responsive service of a startup with the sophistication and scale of a global enterprise. Madison Air's best-in-class portfolio of innovative brands make the world safer, healthier and more productive through the power of better air. Our purpose is rooted in the belief that whether it's protecting valuable data or equipment, optimizing crop quality and yield, or improving the productivity, health and retention of your workers, there's a direct correlation between air and outcomes. Please visit us at www.madisonair.com.

