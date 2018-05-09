Nortek Security & Control Acquires IntelliVision, Establishing Leadership in Artificial Intelligence and Video Analytics

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaping to the forefront of the rapidly growing fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and video analytics, Nortek Security & Control LLC (NSC), a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential, security, access control and digital health markets, today announced the acquisition of San Jose, California-based IntelliVision Technologies Corp., a pioneer and leader in Artificial Intelligence, smart cameras and deep learning-based video analytics software. IntelliVision will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of NSC. IntelliVision will continue to support its customers and products.

IntelliVision IntelliVision is a market leader in AI and deep learning-based video analytics software for smart cameras, providing video analytics solutions for several markets including Smart Home/IoT, Smart Security, Smart Retail, Smart City and Smart Auto/ADAS.

"This acquisition is a great fit for us," NSC President Mike O'Neal said today. "The IntelliVision team brings incredible strengths from which we will together build rich, future-ready solutions, with intelligence that will transform the NSC product line. This will extend our leadership position in security, automation and entertainment technology, with significant benefits for our partners and customers."

IntelliVision® AI and video analytics solutions provide actionable insights for security and monitoring in smart home, smart enterprise, and smart city applications; business intelligence for smart enterprise and smart retail; and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for automobiles. The company's software includes licenses for dozens of patents and has been deployed globally in over 4 million cameras from over 50 top tier brand customers and consumer electronics manufacturers. Customers include Comcast, ADT, Netgear, Ring, Ambarella, Schneider Electric/Pelco, Dallmeier, DLink, Disney, and Zebra.

"We are thrilled to become part of Nortek Security & Control," commented IntelliVision CEO Vaidhi Nathan, who will stay on to lead video analytics and artificial intelligence development under the NSC umbrella. "We now have the support and resources of a major market-leader. Plus, integrating IntelliVision's AI and video analytics technologies into NSC's security, control and entertainment platforms will create clear leadership advantages in the markets we collectively serve."

NSC Executive Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Joe Roberts said that IntelliVision technology will be embedded in key NSC products and systems. "The video analytics and AI technology will empower us to offer incredibly personalized control and automation solutions, and will add significantly to our security platforms," said Roberts. "This will create important new benefits for our dealers and exceptional experiences for the end-users of our products."

Roberts cited IntelliVision's strengths in face detection, recognition and search, intelligent motion, object detection and tracking, intrusion/perimeter watch, object classification (people, vehicle, pet), license plate detection and recognition (LPR/ANPR), and audio recognition. "For example, imagine a security or access control system that can recognize an approaching person," continued Roberts. "The system itself can provide a hands-free, multi-factor authentication that nearly eliminates false positives all while improving the user experience. And for automation, knowing who is in the room enables setting the lighting and climate scenes according to that person's preference. Now the connected home is not just smart, but intuitive."

According to Roberts, the acquisition also strengthens the company's ongoing investments in voice and natural language technologies and significantly adds to the company's growing patent portfolio.

About IntelliVision

IntelliVision is a market leader in AI and deep learning-based video analytics software for smart cameras, providing video analytics solutions for several markets including Smart Home/IoT, Smart Security, Smart Retail, Smart City and Smart Auto/ADAS. IntelliVision technology includes licenses for dozens of patents and has been recognized as the Brains Behind the Eyes™ for many applications deploying and using cameras to provide actionable insights and real-time alerts to other home, business and security systems. IntelliVision provides the largest suite of video analytic products in the market today. Its products are used by Top Tier camera vendors, Fortune 500 companies, the US Government and many leading brands. IntelliVision is a privately-held company headquartered in San Jose, California with offices in Asia and Europe. For further information, visit intelli-vision.com.

About Nortek Security & Control

Nortek Security & Control LLC is a global leader in smart connected devices and systems for residential smart home, security, access control, AV distribution, and digital health markets. NSC and its partners have deployed more than 4 million connected systems and over 25 million security and home control sensors and peripherals. Through its family of brands including 2GIG®, ELAN®, Gefen®, GoControl®, Linear®, Mighty Mule® and Numera®, NSC designs solutions for national telecoms, big-box retailers, OEM partners, service providers, security dealers, technology integrators, and consumers.

Headquartered in Carlsbad, California, NSC has over 50 years of innovation and is dedicated to addressing the lifestyle and business needs of millions of customers every day. For further information, visit nortekcontrol.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nortek-security--control-acquires-intellivision-establishing-leadership-in-artificial-intelligence-and-video-analytics-300644990.html

SOURCE Nortek Security & Control

Related Links

http://www.nortekcontrol.com

