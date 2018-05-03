North 6th Agency Announces "N6-Accolades" For April 2018

The N6A Cybersecurity & Digital Identity Group took home the "N6A Golden Group" trophy as the highest-performing group for the month. At the end of the year, a $50,000 cash bonus or equivalent value in N6A's signature Pace Points rewards program is awarded to the winning group lead, as well as an extra week of vacation for the entire group. Pace Points is a points-based rewards system allowing N6A employees to accumulate points based on specific, individual, group and company-wide achievements.

Earlier in the month, N6A announced the promotion of Andrew Krepow to Senior Account Executive and Joshua Kail to Director of the N6A Tech Group. Krepow will report directly to Kail and Kail will report directly to Executive Vice President Daniela Mancinelli.

Additionally, the following N6A staff members were named "N6A Producer of the Week" in April. The "N6A Producer of the Week" program was created to reward individual N6A staff members who achieve the highest level of production and contribute the most to N6A on a weekly basis.

Week of April 7 th : Eamon Levesque , Account Executive

, Account Executive Week of April 23 rd: Shayla Ridore , Account Executive

For more information on N6A please visit www.n6a.com, follow N6A on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, and click on this video to learn more about N6A's roots and culture.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):



North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is an award-winning brand communications and social media agency based in the heart of SoHo in New York City and Toronto's financial district. Our client roster includes emerging, mid-sized and enterprise brands from more than 30 industries. N6A has received several industry accolades, including consecutive spots on O'Dwyer's "Top PR Firms" ranking and the New York Observer "PR Power 50" list. N6A was also included in PRWeek's 2017 Best Places to Work.

Our "Compete and Care" culture and "Embrace the Pace" atmosphere have been lauded as one of the most rewarding, collaborative and unique to the agency world by Forbes, Monster.com, New York Post, Chief Learning Office Magazine, Entrepreneur, and others. For more information on N6A, visit www.n6a.com, and for more information on N6A's "Compete and Care" culture and perks, visit www.competeandcare.com.

Media Contact: North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A)

212.334.9753

marketing@n6a.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-6th-agency-announces-n6-accolades-for-april-2018-300642085.html

SOURCE North 6th Agency

Related Links

https://www.n6a.com

