North 6th Agency Announces "N6-Accolades" For March 2018

The N6A Cybersecurity & Digital Identity Group took home the "N6A Golden Group" trophy as the highest-performing group for the month. At the end of the year, a $50,000 cash bonus or equivalent value in N6A's signature Pace Points rewards program is awarded to the winning group lead, as well as an extra week of vacation for the entire group. Pace Points acts like a digital currency as N6A employees accumulate points based on specific individual, group and company-wide achievements.

Earlier in the month, N6A announced the promotion of Ali Shapiro to Account Executive. Shapiro will be reporting directly to Robert Vanisko, Director of the Cannabis Group.

Additionally, the following N6A staff members were named "N6A Producer of the Week" in March. The "N6A Producer of the Week" program was created to reward individual N6A staff members who achieve the highest level of production and contribute the most to N6A on a weekly basis.

Week of March 5 th : Claire Ahn , Account Executive

, Account Executive Week of March 12 th : Katie Richanbach , Graphic Designer

, Graphic Designer Week of March 19 th: Josh Kail , Account Manager

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):



North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is an award-winning brand communications and social media agency based in the heart of SoHo in New York City and Toronto's financial district. Our client roster includes emerging, mid-sized and enterprise brands from more than 30 industries. N6A has received several industry accolades, including consecutive spots on O'Dwyer's "Top PR Firms" ranking and the New York Observer "PR Power 50" list. N6A was also included in PRWeek's 2017 Best Places to Work.

Our "Compete and Care" culture and "Embrace the Pace" atmosphere have been lauded as one of the most rewarding, collaborative and unique to the agency world by Forbes, Monster.com, New York Post, Chief Learning Office Magazine, Entrepreneur, and others. For more information on N6A, visit www.n6a.com, and for more information on N6A's "Compete and Care" culture and perks, visit www.competeandcare.com.

