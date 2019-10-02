North 6th Agency Announces Promotion Of Jim Morris To Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that Jim Morris has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Morris previously served as N6A's Senior Vice President of Finance, a position he held since joining the firm in 2017.

In his new role, Morris will retain his duties to oversee N6A's accounting, budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting functions. Additionally, Morris will work alongside N6A President Al DiGuido on N6A's M&A and strategic partnerships, where he will be responsible for financial strategy, data and analytics, diligence and risk assessment to support these initiatives.

"Jim has been an exemplary member of our senior management team for several years now, and his promotion to CFO is well deserved," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "Jim has added a rigor and operating discipline that has served us well, and has positioned us for future growth. His demeanor, professionalism and work ethic have been a true representation of the values for which N6A stands."

Prior to joining N6A in 2017, Morris spent nearly three decades in the financial services industry. From 2005-2017 Morris worked for JP Morgan Chase, where he rose to become Executive Director and CFO of the firm's Global Wealth Management and Technology Division. Prior to his tenure with JP Morgan Chase, Morris held financial management positions with Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse and Lehman Brothers.

"It's an exciting time for N6A, and it's been wonderful to watch the firm grow considerably over the past few years," said Jim Morris, Chief Financial Officer of N6A. "I look forward to carrying the flag in the finance function as we embark on our next chapter."

This news follows a string of announcements that N6A has made in 2019. Earlier this year the firm announced the appointment of media industry pioneer Al DiGuido to President and Jordan Cohen to Chief Marketing Officer. In June, N6A announced the launch of its Outcome Relations™ offering, which is the first PR agency model to combine a suite of earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):

North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.

N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.

For more information on N6A, visit www.n6a.com.

