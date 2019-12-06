North 6th Agency Announces Promotion of John Hannaway to Chief of Staff

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A), The Outcome Relations Agency™, today announced that John Hannaway has been promoted to the position of Chief of Staff. Hannaway joined N6A in 2015, and most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations.

In his new role, Hannaway will take on broader strategic and consultative initiatives, including project management, strategic planning and alignment, and market research. Additionally, Hannaway will retain his prior duties, including oversight of the firm's administrative, logistics, and HR functions.

"It's been an honor to watch John grow and blossom over the past several years," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "He does so much from behind the scenes to make N6A a special place for our staff, and his temperament, commitment and resourcefulness have had an immeasurable impact on our growth. I'm looking forward to working with him in a more strategic capacity in his new role."

Prior to joining N6A in 2015, Hannaway spent his career in a variety of operations and logistics roles, including the Aquinas Housing Corporation, where he served as Deputy Executive Director.

"It's a great feeling to be a part of this team, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to take on a more strategic role," said John Hannaway, Chief of Staff of N6A. "It's been gratifying to have contributed to our growth and improvement over the past four years, and to have played a part in providing N6Aers with a special place they can call home."

This news follows a string of announcements that N6A has made in 2019. Earlier this year the firm announced the appointment of media industry pioneer Al DiGuido to President, Jordan Cohen to Chief Marketing Officer, and Jim Morris to Chief Financial Officer. In June, N6A announced the launch of its Outcome Relations™ offering, which is the first PR agency model to combine a suite of earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):

North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.

N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.

For more information on N6A, visit www.n6a.com.

