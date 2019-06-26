North 6th Agency Creates Outcome Relations™

NEW YORK, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North 6th Agency (N6A) is disrupting the legacy public relations agency model with its introduction of Outcome Relations™, the first public relations offering that aligns with the specific business outcomes that are most important to CMOs, CEOs and brand marketers today.

As The Outcome Relations Agency™, N6A is modernizing the industry by creating an inherent level of accountability, attribution and amplification for PR. Within the Outcome Relations (OR) model, PR services such as earned media, content and reputation management will be applied to a proprietary process with the opportunity to amplify results through digital media.

N6A clients can choose from more than 20 types of specific outcomes across six categories:

Revenue Outcomes

Recruiting Outcomes

Competitive Outcomes

M&A Outcomes

Capital Raise Outcomes

Enterprise Value Outcomes

As part of the OR offering, N6A develops custom Outcome Dashboards that enable clients to select their desired outcomes, target specific personas, align on KPIs and track the performance of their campaigns in real-time against the chosen outcomes.

"We believe the future of PR is OR," said Matt Rizzetta, CEO of N6A. "We've sat in front of thousands of CMOs, CEOs, founders and brand marketers over the past decade, and the most common concern was PR's alignment with specific business outcomes. Our Outcome Relations model tackles this pain point by assigning PR the same level of accountability as other components of the marketing stack."

This announcement comes on the heels of the release of Rizzetta's debut book, "The Death of Irrelevant PR: Outcome Relations is the New Public Relations." The book, which is available on Amazon and on Audible, serves as an essential how-to guide for Outcome Relations. It includes a step-by-step tutorial of the OR process, best practices, case study examples and detailed overviews of each type of outcome.

Former PepsiCo CFO and DirecTV CEO Mike White commented on the book: "Matt Rizzetta and N6A's vision is innovative and forward thinking in that it forces the public relations category to be held accountable for business outcomes in front of CEOs, CMOs, and decision makers in the board room."

Leading up to the Outcome Relations launch, N6A hired media transformer and former Epsilon and Zeta Interactive CEO, Al DiGuido, as President and Chief Revenue Officer. DiGuido brings with him a track record of successfully transforming legacy media and marketing service categories. He has been at the forefront of transformational shifts across print, direct response and digital media, and believes the next major shift in media is happening in PR.

"For generations, public relations has served as an appendage to the overall marketing mix, but was never held accountable for driving bottom line outcomes," said Al DiGuido, President and CRO of N6A. "The launch of Outcome Relations completely changes this narrative by addressing ROI challenges with PR for businesses at all stages of growth."

For more information on N6A and its Outcome Relations™ offering, please visit www.n6a.com.

ABOUT NORTH 6TH AGENCY, INC. (N6A):

North 6th Agency, Inc. (N6A) is The Outcome Relations Agency™. Based in the heart of SoHo in New York City, N6A is the creator of the Outcome Relations™ model, which combines earned media, paid media and proprietary KPI technology to drive specific business outcomes for CMOs, CEOs, and brand marketers.

N6A's clients have successfully exited to more than 30 global enterprises, increased revenue by up to 100%, created more than $10B in enterprise value, improved market share over their competitive set by 40%, won recruiting battles for the industry's best talent, IPOd on NYSE, NASDAQ, leading international exchanges, and raised more than $5 billion from the world's most prominent investors.

N6A has received several industry accolades, including The Observer's "PR Power 50" list, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures in the United States, PRWeek's Best Places to Work, and Digiday's Most Innovative Culture.

For more information on N6A, visit www.n6a.com.

Media Contact: Layton Lassiter

llassiter@n6a.com

212.334.9753, ext. 145

SOURCE North 6th Agency

Related Links

https://www.n6a.com

