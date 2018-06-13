North Alabama MLS Chooses Bridge Interactive for Modern Listing Input and API Solutions

"Bridge Listing Input helps users create better listings faster, which means real estate pros can focus on their clients, not on data entry," said Turan Tekin, Co-Founder, Bridge Interactive. "We're thrilled to work with NALMLS and their partners to help ensure they can better, more easily and more quickly respond to ever-changing consumer needs."

"We are happy to bring Bridge Interactive's responsive listing input interface to our NALMLS members," said Sha Jarboe, 2018 NALMLS President. "We have had great feedback from agents on it already, and are excited to hear more as they begin using this great new product."

"Partnering with Bridge means our members are on the forefront of add/edit and data sharing technology, with NALMLS becoming one of the first MLSs in the country to offer this type of streamlined technology to our members," said Josh McFaul, CEO of Huntsville Area Association of REALTORS and North Alabama Multiple Listing Service. "Most recently, Bridge Interactive worked with our team to earn one of the nation's first Platinum API RESO certifications, an accomplishment that paves the way for new technology vendors to interact with our local market data and bring new tools to market ahead of the rest of the country."

"The new partnership between NALMLS and Bridge Interactive is a game changer for anyone who's spent hours entering a listing," said Elizabeth Cooper-Golden, Broker/Owner at Homes Realty Group. "Resizing photos, trying to match fields and sharing data has always been a time-consuming and inefficient process—but with Bridge's technology, I created a listing in less than half the time it usually takes."

Bridge Listing Input features include:

Capture of all listing fields users need to power their real estate business

Unlimited entry of high-resolution images or extended public remarks, with reformatting capability

Open sharing settings to photographers, so they can directly upload photos to a listing

Ability to send all listing fields directly to multiple MLSs and to franchise or brokerage back office systems seamlessly

One data entry point for the listing and its distribution to multiple sources

Distribution of listing data to multiple systems, for effective marketing and operations

Bridge Interactive, along with NALMLS, will be offering live in-person training opportunities in July in the Huntsville market. For more details, please contact your MLS and visit bridgeinteractive.com.

For more information about Bridge Interactive and its products, contact info@bridgeinteractive.com.

