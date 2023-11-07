North America - Dietary Supplements Market size to increase by USD 20.44 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growing popularity of e-commerce channels drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America - Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to grow by USD 20.44 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce channels is notably driving the dietary supplements market in North America. However, factors such as a challenging regulatory environment may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Vitamins, Fatty acids, Combination, Probiotics, and Others), and Geography (North America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dietary Supplements Market in North America 2024-2028

North America - Dietary Supplements Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is set to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is a favored distribution channel for a wide range of supplements, particularly dietary supplements, and includes well-visited places like hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, and discount stores. Notably, in the North America - dietary supplements market, supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as the preferred distribution channels.

North America - Dietary Supplements Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights

The dietary supplements market in North America is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

AEGLE Nutrition

BioTech Pharmacal

Divine Design Manufacturing

FoodScience LLC

Gemini Pharmaceuticals

Gummi World

Life All Natural

Life Solution

Makers Nutrition LLC

Organimed LLC

Pharma Natural

Pharmatech Inc.

ROCKTOMIC LABS LLC

Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC

Supplement Manufacturing Partner

Twinlab Consolidated Corp.

Veluca Inc.

Dietary Supplements Market In North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 20.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Performing market contribution North America at 100% Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AEGLE Nutrition, BioTech Pharmacal, Divine Design Manufacturing, FoodScience LLC, Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Gummi World, Life All Natural, Life Solution, Makers Nutrition LLC, Organimed LLC, Pharma Natural, Pharmatech Inc., ROCKTOMIC LABS LLC, Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Twinlab Consolidated Corp., and Veluca Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel Market Segmentation by Product Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

