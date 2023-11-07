North America - Dietary Supplements Market size to increase by USD 20.44 billion between 2023 to 2028| Growing popularity of e-commerce channels drives the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America - Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to grow by USD 20.44 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.39% during the forecast period. The growing popularity of e-commerce channels is notably driving the dietary supplements market in North America. However, factors such as a challenging regulatory environment may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Vitamins, Fatty acids, Combination, Probiotics, and Others), and Geography (North America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dietary Supplements Market in North America 2024-2028
North America - Dietary Supplements Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis
The offline segment is set to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This segment is a favored distribution channel for a wide range of supplements, particularly dietary supplements, and includes well-visited places like hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores, and discount stores. Notably, in the North America - dietary supplements market, supermarkets and hypermarkets have emerged as the preferred distribution channels.

North America - Dietary Supplements Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights 
The dietary supplements market in North America is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

  • AEGLE Nutrition
  • BioTech Pharmacal
  • Divine Design Manufacturing
  • FoodScience LLC
  • Gemini Pharmaceuticals
  • Gummi World
  • Life All Natural
  • Life Solution
  • Makers Nutrition LLC
  • Organimed LLC
  • Pharma Natural
  • Pharmatech Inc.
  • ROCKTOMIC LABS LLC
  • Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC
  • Supplement Manufacturing Partner
  • Twinlab Consolidated Corp.
  • Veluca Inc.

Dietary Supplements Market: Dietary Supplements Market size is estimated to grow by USD 61.4 billion between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period.

Lutein Market: The global lutein market size is estimated to grow by USD 120.77 million between 2022 and 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 6%.

Dietary Supplements Market In North America Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.39%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 20.44 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.14

Performing market contribution

North America at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

AEGLE Nutrition, BioTech Pharmacal, Divine Design Manufacturing, FoodScience LLC, Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Gummi World, Life All Natural, Life Solution, Makers Nutrition LLC, Organimed LLC, Pharma Natural, Pharmatech Inc., ROCKTOMIC LABS LLC, Superior Supplement Manufacturing LLC, Supplement Manufacturing Partner, Twinlab Consolidated Corp., and Veluca Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Landscape
  3. Market Sizing
  4. Historic Market Sizes
  5. Five Forces Analysis
  6. Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
  7. Market Segmentation by Product
  8. Market Segmentation by Geography
  9. Customer Landscape
  10. Geographic Landscape
  11. Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
  12. Company Landscape
  13. Company Analysis
  14. Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

