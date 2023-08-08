North America - GIS Market to grow by USD 4,999.08 million from 2022 to 2027; Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America GIS market is set to grow by USD 4,999.08 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 16.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management. Rising applications of GIS solutions in disaster management is one of the key factors driving market growth. GIS solutions in various systems, such as forest fire management, flood management, climate change analysis, and carbon management, have made GIS technology effective in disaster management. The government and natural resource industries mainly rely on GIS technology for disaster management. GIS technology provides geographic data, and any change or deviation in typical data will result in expert inspection. Furthermore, the application takes into account the fire's starting point, topography, and vegetation cover using remote sensing and wind speed for proper orientation. The use of modern technologies for disaster management and the increasing use of GIS solutions in these technologies is expected to boost the growth of the North American GIS market during the forecast period. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America-GIS Market

The North America - GIS market covers the following areas:

North America GIS Market Sizing

North America GIS Market Forecast

North America GIS Market Analysis

The report on the GIS market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

North America GIS Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Leading Trend -

Rising demand for miniaturization of technologies is the key trend boosting the growth of the market.

The integration of GIS software increases the need to create smaller, low-cost devices with wireless connectivity, thus expanding the penetration of IoT.

The development of low-cost miniaturized sensors leads to increased data collection and the ability to tailor sensors to specific data collection needs.

The increasing volume of data collected along with the raised real-time spatial-temporal data has resulted in improved methods of data transmission and distribution.

Hence, raised demand for miniaturization of technologies is a growing trend expected to fuel the growth of the North America GIS market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

Data privacy and security concerns are the key challenges that affect the growth of the North America GIS Market.

Data privacy and security issues are major challenges for any organization as devices are connected to the internet and depend on private and public networks.

In the past, cybersecurity focused on a limited number of connected devices. However, due to the IoT revolution, there will be a large-scale fusion between the real and virtual worlds.

The potential economic damage associated with cyberattacks across industries is notable compared with breaches of personal data privacy. As a result, cyberattacks can intercept data from sensors and devices in an industrial setup. This data is accessible over the Internet and must pass through authentication layers.

Therefore, the possibility of cyber intrusion will affect and impede the growth of the North America GIS market during the forecast period.

North America GIS Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

This North America GIS market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software, data, and services) and deployment (on-premise and cloud).

The market share growth by the software segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by the benefits associated with GIS software including real-time geographic visibility, intelligent linking and mapping, and sophisticated provisioning across cloud-based and on-premises channels. The software segment includes software for desktops, mobile devices, cloud solutions, and servers. Furthermore, many commercial market players offer open-source GIS software with limited functionality. The increasing adoption of open-source GIS software is one of the major challenges facing the market. However, the adoption of cloud-based GIS software is one of the emerging market trends. Hence, such factors will drive the growth of the software segment of the GIS market in North America during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Autodesk Inc.

AXIS GeoSpatial LLC

Bentley Systems Inc.

Blue Marble Geographics

Cadcorp Ltd.

Caliper Corp.

Ecopia Tech Corp.

Esri Global Inc.

Fugro NV

General Electric Co.

Intellias Global Ltd.

Mapbox Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Orbital Insight Inc.

Polosoft Technologies

Precisely

TomTom NV

Trimble Inc.

Company Offerings

Autodesk Inc.: The company offers GIS such as GIS mapping.

The company offers GIS such as GIS mapping. AXIS GeoSpatial LLC: The company offers GIS such as airport mapping.

The company offers GIS such as airport mapping. Bentley Systems Inc.: The company offers GIS such as OpenComms Designer.

GIS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,999.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 15.47 Competitive landscape leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autodesk Inc., AXIS GeoSpatial LLC, Bentley Systems Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Cadcorp Ltd., Caliper Corp., Ecopia Tech Corp., Esri Global Inc., Fugro NV, General Electric Co., Intellias Global Ltd., Mapbox Inc., Maxar Technologies Inc., Orbital Insight Inc., Polosoft Technologies, Precisely, TomTom NV, and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

