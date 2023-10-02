North America - Healthcare Logistics Market size to grow by USD 18.4 billion from 2022 to 2027, Legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The North America healthcare logistics market is expected to grow by USD 18.4 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.34% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (pharmaceuticals and medical devices) and service (transportation and warehousing). The adoption of legislative and regulatory changes supporting pharma growth is the key factor driving the market growth. Several mandatory health and medical insurance schemes are being introduced by the Government of Canada that will cover essential healthcare services as well as easier access to treatment for individuals. The result will be an increase in healthcare expenditure on diseases and disorders, a rise in demand for pharmaceutical production and consumption as well as increases in the use of healthcare logistics predominantly within the pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, there are single-payer health care plans paid for by federal, state, and local taxes in many northern American countries such as Canada. These regulations will lower the cost of medicines, improve their accessibility to the public, and boost sales and demand for medical transport services in this region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

The Healthcare Logistics Market in North America is fragmented in nature.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The advent of pharma 4.0 and logistics 4.0 are major trends in the market.

The integration of new technologies into traditional manufacturing and industry processes has led to the transformation of industries.

In production and business processes, the use of new technologies such as Digital Technologies and Intelligent Automation is described in Industry 4.0.

The emergence of advanced technologies such as 3D printing, additive manufacturing, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality, virtual reality, and big data analytics has been a positive sign of Industry 4.0.

Similarly, the adoption of Industry 4.0 in the logistics sector has resulted in a new type of service called Logistics 4.0 which is similar to those principles.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high cost of branded drugs is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The high cost of medicinal products is an important factor limiting the development of the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the US.

For instance, Harvoni (ledipasvir+sofosbuvir) is a combination drug indicated for the hepatitis C virus.

In the UK, it costs about USD 605 for one tablet, and more than USD 1,500 in the US.

for one tablet, and more than in the US. The installation and operation costs of the advanced equipment to produce medicinal products, such as Biopharmaceuticals, are high.

Moreover, the R&D process of some medicines is an intensive and expensive one that makes pharmaceutical companies pay a high price to generate faster returns on their investments.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Keg Segments:

The pharmaceutical segment, which includes branded drugs, generic medicines, and vaccines, will have a significant share of the market. The Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) has approved 46 new drugs or new molecular entity (NME) drugs in 2021. There is expected to be increased demand for pharmacy supply in the region due to a growing number of new drug approvals. In addition, based on the needs of pharmaceutical producers, logistics companies convert existing warehouses or storage units to new products and build new ones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

The rural clinical and healthcare logistics market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,226.4 million.

The healthcare logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.67% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 87.9 billion.

