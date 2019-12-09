North America $258 Billion Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market to 2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the largest regional market of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies, North America is expected to have an addressable market value of $258.6 billion for AR and VR during 2019-2026, representing a remarkable 2019-2026 CAGR of 32.3%.



Highlighted with 25 tables and 38 figures, this 106-page report North America Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America augmented reality and virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.



The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America augmented reality and virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Country.



Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Augmented Reality (AR)

Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Nonimmersive Technology

Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Based on component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Hardware

Sensors

Semiconductor Component

Displays and Projectors

Position Trackers

Cameras

Others

Software

Software Developer Kits

Cloud Services

Based on device type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.



Augmented Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Head-Up Display (HUD)

Handheld Device

Virtual Reality Devices

Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

Gesture-Tracking Device

Projector & Display Wall

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Gaming

Entertainment & Media

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Based on end-user, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise (further split into Large Enterprises and Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises)

Geographically, the following listed national markets are fully investigated:

U.S.

Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America augmented reality and virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

DAQR

EON. Reality Inc.

Facebook

Google

HTC

Microsoft

Samsung

Seiko Epson

Sony

Vuzix Corporation



