North America $40+ Bn Plastic Bottles and Containers Market 2018-2023 - Increased Emphasis on Convenience and Environmental Issues while Using Healthcare Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North America Plastic Bottles and Containers Market - Segmented by Raw Material (PET, PP, LDPE, HDPE), End-user Vertical, and Country - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The volume of North America plastic bottles and containers market was estimated at USD 31.24 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach USD 40.86 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period (2018 - 2023).



Plastic packaging has witnessed growing inclination from consumers over other products, as it is lightweight and easier to handle. Similarly, even major manufacturers prefer to use plastic packaging solutions, due to their lower cost of production. A wide variety of innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable packaging solutions have emerged in the market. The non-availability of raw materials has been a restraining factor for the industry, over the last decade.



In North America, increasing awareness about environmental concerns over usage of plastic is the major constraint for the growth of the plastic industry. Many consumers in the United States and Canada are increasingly opting for environmental friendly packaging materials. As use of plastic and plastic products has potentially hazardous implications on the environment, governments in these countries have imposed very stringent rules and regulations in the industry, making it a relatively slow-growing industry, compared to other materials.



Gradual Shift from Steel to Plastic Fuel Tanks is Driving the Growth of this Market



The automotive industry has been using steel fuel tanks for a very long time. Though there have been issues, such as corrosion of steel tanks, failure of the tanks in cases of collisions, etc., the lack of a better alternative made them the only option. But with the advancement in technology, the steel tanks were replaced by plastic fuel tanks, which offer many advantages over the steel counterpart. The structural disadvantage of a steel tank compared to plastic fuel tanks, like a susceptible failure in case of seam areas, is another factor driving the adoption of plastic tanks.



North America is one of the largest user of plastic fuel tanks in the automotive industry, with a penetration of 79%, this region is the second-largest consumer of plastic fuel tanks following Europe, which deploys 98% plastic tanks over metal. With the need for energy efficiency and safety, growing in the automotive industry, the adoption of plastic fuel tanks is expected to grow in the market. Plastic fuel tanks account for a large share of plastic containers in the automotive industry. Thus, the market will experience positive trend with the growing demand for plastic fuel tanks.



Beverages to Dominate the Market



The beverages section includes alcoholic beverages, carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, fruit juices, energy & sports drinks, milk, and ready-to-drink coffee and tea. The extremely low penetration of the returnable form of bottle packaging in North America (below 5%), has led to increased demand for cheaper packaging solutions in the beverages industry, resulting in a substantial growth of North American plastics bottles and containers market. There is a significant market for the single use crushable bottles in the region, for bottled water and carbonated drinks packaging. However, its growth is challenged by the growing awareness related to the high environmental impact of such bottles.



Even the use of paperboard cartons, lined with low-density polyethylene, is increasingly being adopted for milk packaging, due to its non-returnable nature and low environmental impact. In addition, the small size of milk cartons compared to HDPE bottles, allows for a fresher product, further increasing its demand. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of plastic bottles and containers market in the beverages industry of North America.



Key Developments in the Market

February 2017 - Graham Packaging provided design and engineering expertise to help Nestl Waters launch a new hot-fill package, for their rebranded line of authentic tea products.

- Graham Packaging provided design and engineering expertise to help Nestl Waters launch a new hot-fill package, for their rebranded line of authentic tea products. January 2017 - Berry Plastics acquired AEP Industries Inc., in order to expand their breadth of product offerings, and also, to increase the production capacity of engineered materials division.

- Berry Plastics acquired AEP Industries Inc., in order to expand their breadth of product offerings, and also, to increase the production capacity of engineered materials division. December 2016 - Consolidated Container Company LLC acquired Denver -based Bottles Unlimited on undisclosed terms. Bottles Unlimited's business and the facility will become part of CCC's Beverage business unit.

- Consolidated Container Company LLC acquired -based Bottles Unlimited on undisclosed terms. Bottles Unlimited's business and the facility will become part of CCC's Beverage business unit. November 2016 - Amcor acquired the North American rigid plastics blow molding operations of Sonoco Products Company, a global packaging company based in the United States .

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Deliverables



2. Research Approach and Methodology

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction to Market Dynamics

5.2 Market Drivers

5.2.1 Increased Emphasis on Convenience and Environmental Issues while Using Healthcare Products

5.2.2 The Rise in Medicine Counterfeiting Leading to Advanced Packaging and Labeling

5.3 Market Challenges

5.3.1 Growing Environmental Concerns over the Use of Plastic



6. Industry Policies



7. Market Segmentation - By Raw Material

7.1 PET

7.2 PP

7.3 LDPE

7.4 HDPE

7.5 Others



8. Market Segmentation - By End-user Vertical

8.1 Beverages

8.2 Food

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Cosmetics

8.5 Household Care

8.6 Industrial



9. Market Segmentation - By Country

9.1 United States

9.2 Canada



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Alpha Packaging Inc.

10.2 CKS Packaging Inc.

10.3 Consolidated Container Company LLC

10.4 Plastipak Holdings Inc.

10.5 Graham Packaging Company LP

10.6 Comar LLC

10.7 Amcor Limited

10.8 Berry Global Inc.

10.9 Alpack Plastic Packaging

10.10 Gerresheimer AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bcjl55/north_america?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

