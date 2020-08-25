North America 5G Market 2020-2026: Revenues and Subscriptions by Use Case
Aug 25, 2020, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Markets in North America - Database & Report - Data & Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the overriding trends and changes taking place in the mobile market in North America with the arrival of the fifth mobile generation. It explores the driving forces behind the market growth and changes. It includes volume and value market forecasts up to 2026 by country (2) and use cases (3).
Dataset Scope
List of indicators:
- Subscriptions and revenues broken down into three business cases: eMBB, mMTC and uRLLC
- 5G subscriptions by use case (thousands)
- 5G revenues by use case (million EUR)
- Commercial launch and coverage
- 5G prices
- 5G infrastructure suppliers
- Wireless and wireline CapEx
- 5G spectrum
Key Topics Covered
1. North America Overview
1.1. Leaders in the race for 5G
1.2. Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US and Canada
1.3. 5G commercial launches and coverage
1.4. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts
2. The United States
2.1. Timeline
2.2. All four major operators launched 5G commercial services in one year
2.3. United States regulation
2.4. US operators' latest 5G trials
2.5. Key suppliers
2.6. 5G commercial launches, pricing, and coverage
2.7. CapEx
2.8. Players profile
- Verizon Wireless
- AT&T Mobility
- Sprint
- T-Mobile
2.9. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts
3. Canada
3.1. 5G in Canada, key facts
3.2. Canada, trailing far behind the US in the 5G race
3.3. Canadian regulation (1/2)
3.4. Wireless CapEx
3.5. Key suppliers in Canada
3.6. 5G commercial launches, pricing and coverage
3.7. Players profile
- Bell Mobility
- Rogers Wireless
- Telus
3.7. 5G subscription and revenue forecasts
List of Tables and Figures
1. North America Overview
- 5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US and Canada
- 5G subscriptions in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (millions), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions in North America, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G subscriptions in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G revenues in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (million EUR), 5G's share of mobile revenues in North America, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G revenues in North America by use case, 2019-2026 (%)
2. The United States
- 5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches in the US
- 5G Timeline - Regulatory milestones in the US
- Key suppliers
- US carriers' Wireless and Wireline CapEx
- 5G subscriptions in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (million), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions in the USA, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G subscriptions in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G revenues in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (million EUR), 5G's share of mobile revenues in the USA, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G revenues in the USA by use case, 2019-2026 (%)
3. Canada
- 5G Timeline - 5G commercial launches and regulatory milestones in Canada
- MNOs' share of total mobile subscribers in Canada
- Spectrum assignments
- Canadian carriers' Wireless and Wireline CapEx
- Key suppliers
- 5G subscriptions in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (million), 5G's share of mobile subscriptions in Canada, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G subscriptions in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G revenues in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (million EUR), 5G's share of mobile revenues in Canada, 2019-2026 (%)
- 5G revenues in Canada by use case, 2019-2026 (%)
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Bell
- Ericsson
- Intel
- Motorola
- Netgear
- Nokia
- Qualcomm
- Rogers
- Samsung
- Sprint
- Telus
- T-Mobile US
- Verizon
