North America $81 Billion Life Science Tools Market to 2027: Growth of Cell & Gene Therapies & Increasing Demand for Biopharmaceuticals

DUBLIN, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by End-use, by Technology (Cell Biology, Proteomics Technologies), by Product (PCR & qPCR, Cell Biology), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 81.9 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 11.6%

The market growth is attributed to a rise in government funding for life science technologies, growth of cell & gene therapies, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and a rise in competition among prominent market entities.



Competitive dynamics continue to drive a rapid pace of innovation in sequencing, multiplex platforms, and major categories of mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography; this supports growth via upgrade/replacement cycles and expands the applicability of technologies. An increase in investments for R&D of life science tools is expected to drive the market significantly.



For instance, Thermofisher Scientific, one of the leading players in the market, increased its R&D expenditure by 7.32% to USD 0.264 billion year-over-year by the quarter ending June 30, 2020. A rise in the number of strategic deals & developments coupled with the steady commercial success of biopharmaceuticals is expected to accelerate market growth over the forecast period.



The Bristol-Myers Squibb/Celgene acquisition (USD 74 billion), AbbVie/Allergan acquisition (USD 63 billion), Takeda/Shire acquisition (USD 58.6 billion), Danaher and GE Biopharma M&A deal (USD 21.4 billion), Amgen / Celgene's Otezla deal (USD 13.4 billion), and Pfizer/Array Biopharma merger (USD 11.4 billion) were some of the largest biopharma merger and acquisition deals of 2019.

