North America $934 Mn Soot Sensor Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Soot Sensor Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Technology; and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America soot sensor market accounted for US$ 791.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.0% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 934.3 Mn by 2027.

Various stakeholders in the North America soot sensors market include soot sensor provider, exhaust system providers, and automotive OEMs. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, factors such as stringent regulation norms of diesel vehicle in North America is expected to provide fulcrum to the soot sensor's market in the North America.

Diesel particulate filters (DPFs) are commonly used to reduce the tailpipe particulate matter emissions of Diesel engines. Soot is also known as particulate matter (PM). The unburnt soot nanoparticle emitted from the internal combustion engine has a harmful impact on human health. The particulate matter (PM) is emitted more from the diesel-powered engine. Arduous emission legislation has generated a need for sensitive, low-cost, accurate, and robust PM sensors for on-board diagnostic device OBD in the North America region.

The regulation states that Heavy-duty vehicles must have an OBD system capable of detecting a failure of the DPF resulting in PM emissions of 1.5 times (~4.9 mg/m3) the emission limit. The stringent regulatory environment in the North American region has propelled the North America soot sensor market. However, factors such as rise of natural gas powertrain in heavy and light duty trucks have posed stern challenges to the smooth growth of the North America soot sensor market.

Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) engines symbolize a promising technology for facing stringent regulations imposed by government authorities. However, one of the downsides of GDI engines compared to port fuel injection (PFI) engines is it generates soot or particulate matter. GDI engine is attaining its peak due to its greater fuel control and improvement in cooling of exhaust gasses as compared to common Port Fuel Injection engines.

One of the probable solutions to cut the quantity of soot emitted in the air is the Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF). Currently, the most obvious device in gasoline cars for monitoring the state of the filter and trigger the combustion event is the differential pressure soot sensor. Thus, the adoption of GDI engines for gasoline cars is further expected to provide greater opportunity for the North America soot sensor market.

Some of the players present in the North America soot sensor market are

Amphenol Corporation

AVL

CTS Corporation

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Emisense Technologies, LLC

Kyocera Corporation

Robert Bosch GmBH

Stonebridge, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Soot Sensors- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Soot Sensors Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Stringent regulation norms of diesel vehicle in North America is expected to provide fulcrum to the soot sensor's market

5.1.2 Low penetration of electric powertrain in Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) is further going to propel the market for diesel powertrain

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Rise of natural gas powertrain in heavy and light duty trucks is expected to restrain the soot sensors market

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Rise of gasoline engine is expected to promise future opportunities for soot sensors

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Diesel Hybrid Pickup Trucks

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Soot Sensor Market - North America Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 North America Soot Sensor Market Forecast and Analysis



7. North America Soot Sensor Market Analysis - By Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Soot Sensor Market Breakdown, By Technology, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Delta-P

7.4 Electric charge

7.5 Accumulating Electrode

7.6 Radio Frequency



8. North America Soot Sensor Market Analysis - By Vehicle Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Soot Sensor Market Breakdown, By vehicle type, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Passenger Vehicles

8.4 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.5 Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles



9. North America Soot Sensors Market - Country Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Market Initiative

10.2 New Development



11. Key Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/er1dbk





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

