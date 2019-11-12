North America Advanced Process Control Market to 2025: Market is Expected to be Influenced by the End Use Industries like Petrochemical and Nuclear Power

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Advanced Process Control Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Advanced Process Control Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The market is expected to be influenced by the end use industries like petrochemical and nuclear power. The industries extensively focus on improvement, safety, and optimization of their processes. APC systems help process industries to effectually moderate the production time. It also helps them to guarantee better quality products and advance on areas like cost, efficiency, and safety of process plant operations.



Commercial origins are major sources of advanced process control and online optimization software suppliers. These origins represent the university-developed commercialization of technologies and a few represent commercial spin-offs from user industry groups. Engineering firms that prioritize applying advanced technology to the process industries have established simulation and optimization tools to deliver their application knowledge.



Control suppliers targeting growth prospects embrace the demand for process simulation and optimization software through in-house development projects, through acquiring existing suppliers, or in some instances, both. Operating companies with in-house resources have formed their own APC and software for online optimization but usually, do not offer their external marketing solutions.



Companies Profiled

ABB Group

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric (GE) Co.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Panasonic Corporation

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

