According to "North America Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", North America air conditioners market is projected to reach $ 34.42 billion by 2022, on account of increasing construction activities, robust distribution network and rising demand for energy efficient air conditioning systems. Continuing growth in infrastructure developments and industrial sector are also augmenting the sales of air conditioning systems in North America. Some of the major players operating in North America air conditioners market are Daikin Industries Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Johnson Controls, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Inc., Johnson Controls, Nortek, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, etc.



"North America Air Conditioners Market By Product Type, By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 – 2022", discusses the following aspects of air conditioners market in North America region:

• Air Conditioners Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Pricing & Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research. Primary research included interaction with air conditioners manufacturers, distributors and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



