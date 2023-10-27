North America and Europe Electric Vehicle Fleet Management Market Report 2023: The Roadmap to Success - Smart Partnerships Fueling EV Fleet Management Advancements

27 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities and Use Cases for Electric Vehicle Fleet Management in North America and Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Exploring the EV Fleet Management Market in North America and Europe: Seizing Growth Opportunities through Strategic Partnerships
This comprehensive study dives deep into the Electric Vehicle (EV) fleet management arena in North America and Europe.
It unravels the challenges that fleet operators might encounter while transitioning to EVs, the essential EV fleet solutions required, and the pivotal players within the ecosystem. These key players are dissected, shedding light on their roadmap, partnerships, achievements, and potential avenues for growth.
In the ever-evolving landscape of commercial Electric Vehicles (EVs), partnerships are pivotal catalysts for widespread adoption. At the heart of these partnerships lies the bedrock of effective EV fleet management solutions. These solutions ingeniously amalgamate technologies to metamorphose the entire EV lifecycle. The litmus test for their success rests on their capacity to revolutionize smart charging and battery management, all while keeping a keen eye on cost efficiency.
Our research probes into the most robust EV fleet management solutions and the myriad opportunities they present. It traverses the terrain of EV fleet management features, examining their application across various fleet operations like the first mile, mid-mile, and last mile.
Furthermore, it spotlights the technologies, tactics, and revenue streams that can be embraced by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Telematics Service Providers (TSPs), and other stakeholders in the EV ecosystem to foster uninterrupted expansion.
In summation, this study underscores the colossal growth potential residing in partnerships geared towards facilitating integrated charging and battery analytics in the EV fleet management realm.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Diversifying Revenue Streams for OEMs through EV Services
- Expanding Revenue Opportunities for TSPs through Partnerships and Integrations
- Rising Potential for Marketplace Partners Offering EV Technology Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electric Vehicle (EV) Fleet Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Environment
- Key Findings for EV Fleet Management
- Key Growth Opportunities by Industry
- Growth Metrics
- Key Players in EV Fleet Management
- Stakeholder Engagement in Partnerships, North America
- Partnerships and Outcomes, North America
- Stakeholder Engagement in Partnerships, Europe
- Partnerships and Outcomes, Europe
- Electric Commercial Vehicle Suitability Assessment for Fleets
- Key Features of Electric Commercial Vehicle Suitability Assessment
3 Research Scope and Market Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
4 EV Fleet Management Overview
- An Introduction to EV Fleet Management
- Navigating Challenges - Fleet Managers' Journey in Operating EVs
- An Overview of EV Fleet Management Solutions
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Components of EV Fleet Management Solutions
- A Road Map of EV Fleet Management Features
- Overview of EV Fleet Management Feature Providers
5 EV Fleet Management Features - Long Haul, Regional Haul, and Short Haul
- Long Haul - EV Operation and Charging Scenarios
- Long Haul - Target Fleet and Feature Utilization Index
- Regional Haul - EV Operation and Charging Scenarios
- Regional Haul - Target Fleet and Feature Utilization Index
- Short Haul - EV Operation and Charging Scenarios
- Short Haul - Target Fleet and Feature Utilization Index
- Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Packaging and Pricing
- eLCV Installed Base Forecast
- eM&HCV Installed Base Forecast
- eLCV and eM&HCV Installed Base Contribution Forecast
- eLCV and eM&HCV Revenue Contribution Forecast
- OEM Market Share and VIO, North America
- eCV Telematics Penetration, North America
- eCV OEM and Aftermarket Contribution Forecast, North America
- OEM Market Share and VIO, Europe
- eCV Telematics Penetration, Europe
- eCV OEM and Aftermarket Contribution Forecast, Europe
6 Ecosystem Partners' Approach to EV Fleet Management - OEMs
- OEMs' Approach to EV Fleet Management
- eLCV OEMs to Provide Subscription-based Charging Services
- eM&HCV OEMs to Electrify Fleets through eMobility Solutions
- eM&HCV OEMs to Leverage Dealer Fleet Management Solutions
7 Ecosystem Partners' Approach to EV Fleet Management - TSPs
- TSPs' Approach to EV Fleet Management
- TSPs to Provide End-to-end Fleet Electrification Solutions
- TSP Platforms to Provide Integrated EV Charging
- TSP Platforms to Provide Integrated Battery Monitoring and Analytics
8 Ecosystem Partners' Approach to EV Fleet Management - Other Ecosystem Providers
- Other Ecosystem Providers' Approach to EV Fleet Management
- Freight Mobility Platforms to Drive eM&HCV Fleet Electrification
- EVSE Platforms to Provide EVSE Management and EV Telematics
- EVSA Platforms to Provide Holistic Fleet Electrification Strategy
