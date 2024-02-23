North America and Europe Managed Equipment Services (MES) Markets Report 2024-2028: New Business Models and Digital Capabilities Drive Uptake to Address Cost Challenges and Outdated Technology

23 Feb, 2024, 22:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America and Europe Managed Equipment Services (MES) Market, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The study period is 2022-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2024-2028 as the forecast period. The study overviews the North American and European MES markets, focusing on current scenarios, drivers and restraints, the latest technologies, and notable participants.
As the number of aging, technologically obsolete imaging systems at medical facilities increases the need to shift to new imaging equipment with advanced technology, hospitals and imaging centers - especially in developing economies - seek MES models that provide a viable long-term equipment procurement strategy. MES offers technical infrastructure support to a healthcare organization for a service fee through a long-term contract, often over 8 years. Based on technology usage, the service fee includes fixed and variable components such as per patient, test, or diagnosis.
The publisher expects MES to sustain steady growth during the next 5 years, fueled by healthcare organizations' need to optimize the total cost of ownership and adopt business models that will help hospitals and imaging facilities shift from capital to operating expenditure. We anticipate the rapid adoption of MES as a business model across radiology practices, especially among mid and small-sized radiology centers.
The research team aims to offer stakeholders insights into the MES market to enable them to monetize opportunities arising from this advanced yet dynamic landscape over the next few years.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AI for Predictive Analytics during Equipment Maintenance
- Growth Opportunity 2: Utilizing Refurbished Imaging Equipment as Part of MES Offerings and Enabling Sustainability Initiatives
- Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation in MES Models
- Growth Opportunity 4: MES Digitalization Necessitating Cybersecurity
The report segments the MES market into the following categories:
- Hospital equipment servicing
- Diagnostic imaging centers equipment servicing
- Ambulatory surgical center equipment servicing
- Others (e.g., physician-office radiology practices, independent office-based labs, retail health clinics, and urgent care centers)
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on MES Providers in North America (NA) and Europe
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition
- Benefits of MES Partnerships
- Market Segmentation by End Customer
- MES Provider Landscape
- Competitors in NA and Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Types of MES Providers
- The Need and Structure of Long-term Customer Partnership Models
- PPPs for MES Agreements
- PPP Guidelines for Hospital Infrastructure
- 6 Characteristics of Evolving Vendor-provider Relationships
- Servicing by End Customers
- Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Key Competitors by Service Type
- Companies to Watch - MES Providers
North America
- Growth Metrics
- Medical Imaging Landscape and Infrastructure
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Hospital Contracts by Type
Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Medical Imaging Landscape and Infrastructure
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) for Radiology
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast by End User
- Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Hospital Contracts by Type
