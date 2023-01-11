North America and European Shared Mobility Connectivity Technology Report 2022 with Profiles of Targa Telematics, Convadis, GTS, Moqo, Octo Telematics, Autofleet, Ridecell, Smartcar, Vulog, & glide.io

Jan 11, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Connectivity Technology in Shared Mobility Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study broadly examines the telematics market for the vehicle-sharing industry in North America (NA) and Europe between 2021 and 2035.
Telematics is the group of software and hardware components that a shared mobility fleet operator requires to monitor and manage vehicle operations through the receipt and storage of data from the vehicles.
The research focuses on the car and bicycle-sharing markets. Specifically, it analyzes the telematics market's size and forecast of bike sharing and traditional, corporate, and peer-to-peer (P2P) car sharing from 2021 to 2035. The scope of analysis includes the shared vehicle segments' fleet size, the product split, and the telematics units' gross merchandise value (GMV).
The vehicle-sharing technology space is experiencing a transformation across the entire value chain. The process of how vehicle data is gathered, transmitted, and analyzed is changing, including how meaning is made from the analyzed data to help improve fleet utility, profitability, and customer satisfaction.
These changes are primarily being driven by growing number of connected vehicles in general and of electric vehicles in shared vehicle fleets. Both trends are forcing changes in market size and demand for telematics devices, software solutions, cloud-based solutions, and smartphone-based services.
This study will benefit shared vehicle telematics companies, shared mobility operators, and ancillary partners in the mobility industry such as insurtech, payments, electric vehicle charging, and smart parking companies.
These expanding partner ecosystems will benefit from the digitalization and data gathering of shared vehicle fleets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Vehicle Sharing Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Definition and Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Region
- Key Competitors by Market Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Car Sharing Technology Market Evolution
- Car Sharing Fleet Size: Europe
- Car Sharing Fleet Size: North America
- Revenue Forecast, Gross Market Revenue from Connectivity Technologies
- Gross Market Revenue from Connected Vehicles by Market Segment
- Gross Market Revenue from Connected Vehicles by Market Segment, Europe
- Gross Market Revenue from Connectivity Technologies by Market Segment, North America
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Benchmarking: Vehicle Shared Mobility Telematics
- Key Findings: Traditional Car Sharing
- Key Findings: P2P and Corporate Car Sharing
- Key Findings: Bicycle Sharing
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Technology Analysis
- Technology Analysis: Vehicle Sharing Telematics Layers
- Technology Analysis: Data Layer
- Technology Analysis: Common Software Layer
- Technology Analysis: Optimization Layer
- Technology Analysis: Workflow Automation
- Telematics Platform: Customer Services Layer
- Growth Opportunity Analysis: Cost Analysis
- Vehicle-sharing Technology Cost Comparison
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Traditional Car Sharing
- Traditional Car Sharing
- Traditional Car Sharing: Customer Journey
- Traditional Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe
- Traditional Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America
- Traditional Car Sharing Telematics Forecast by Type: 2021-2035
- North America and Europe: Traditional Car Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Advanced Telematics in 2035
- Traditional Car Sharing Market: Forecast Assumptions
- Traditional Car Sharing: GMV from CVs Forecast
- Traditional Car Sharing Market: Regional Forecast Analysis
- Traditional Car Sharing: Telematics Solutions Partner Ecosystem
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis: P2P Car Sharing
- P2P Car Sharing
- P2P Car Sharing: Customer Journey
- P2P Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe
- P2P Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America
- P2P Car Sharing: Connected Car Forecast 2021-2035
- North America and Europe: P2P Car Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Advanced Telematics in 2035
- P2P Car Sharing: Forecast Assumptions
- P2P Car Sharing: GMV from CVs Forecast
- P2P Car Sharing: Regional Forecast Analysis
- P2P Car Sharing: Competitive Landscape
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Corporate Car Sharing
- Corporate Car Sharing
- Corporate Car Sharing: Customer Journey
- Corporate Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe
- Corporate Car Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America
- North America and Europe: Corporate Car Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Telematics in 2035
- Corporate Car Sharing: Forecast Assumptions
- Corporate Car Sharing: GMV from CVs Forecast
- Corporate Car Sharing: Regional Analysis
- Corporate Car Sharing: Competitive Landscape
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Bike Sharing
- Bike Sharing and Customer Journey Overview
- Bike Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: Europe
- Bike Sharing Fleet Forecast 2021-2035: North America
- Bike Sharing Fleet Telematics Forecast
- North America and Europe: Bike Sharing Sharing Fleet Size of Vehicles with Telematics in 2035
- Bicycle Sharing: Forecast Assumptions
- Bike Sharing Telematics GMV Forecast
- Bike Sharing: Competitive Landscape
- Bicycle Sharing: Regional Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis: Benchmarking and Key Company Profiles
- Competitive Benchmarking: Vehicle Shared Mobility Telematics
- Targa Telematics Profile
- Convadis Profile
- GTS Profile
- Moqo Profile
- Octo Telematics Profile
- Autofleet Profile
- Ridecell Profile
- Smartcar Profile
- Vulog Profile
- glide.io Profile
9. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook
- Future Outlook: Digital and Decentralized
10. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Electrification
- Growth Opportunity 2: Fleet Management Automation
- Growth Opportunity 3: Autonomous Vehicles (AV) Telematics
11. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/drdtq3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article