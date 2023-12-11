North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market to hit USD 114.2 Billion by 2033, Says We Market Research

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the most recent analysis conducted by We Market Research, the North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is poised to achieve a valuation of $114.2 billion by the conclusion of 2033. Looking forward, the market demonstrates noteworthy potential, with forecasts indicating a substantial surge to $8.9 billion in 2023. This remarkable growth trajectory is supported by a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21% anticipated from 2023 to 2033.

The extensive integration of electronic health records has produced extensive data sets. AI can be utilized to efficiently analyze this data, resulting in enhanced patient care, personalized medicine, and increased operational efficiency

The widespread integration of electronic health records (EHRs) has generated vast and intricate datasets within the healthcare system. In North America, the key driver for the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare lies in the potential to leverage AI technologies for the efficient analysis of these extensive datasets. AI applications can play a pivotal role in transforming healthcare by extracting meaningful insights from EHRs.

The utilization of AI in healthcare brings forth several advantages. Firstly, it contributes to enhanced patient care by providing healthcare professionals with valuable and timely information, facilitating quicker and more accurate diagnoses. Secondly, AI enables the development of personalized medicine, tailoring treatment plans to individual patient characteristics and needs. This approach enhances the efficacy of medical interventions and improves patient outcomes. Lastly, AI implementation leads to increased operational efficiency within healthcare organizations, streamlining administrative processes, optimizing resource allocation, and ultimately reducing costs.

The synergy between AI and electronic health records represents a transformative force, shaping the future of healthcare in North America and beyond. As these technologies continue to evolve, the healthcare industry stands to benefit significantly from the advancements in data-driven decision-making, personalized treatment strategies, and overall operational excellence.

North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes

Description

Market Size in 2022

USD 7.1 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033

USD 114.2 Billion

CAGR % 2023-2033

21 %

Base Year

2022

Historic Data

2016-2022

Forecast Period

2023-2033

Report USP

Production, Consumption, company share, company heatmap, company production capacity, growth factors and more

Segments Covered

By Application, By Technology , by End User Segmentation, Country Outlook and By Region

Regional Scope

North America

Country Scope

U.S, Canada, Mexico

In 2022, the Diagnosis segment holds the predominant share, constituting approximately 24% of the total

The North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is experiencing substantial growth, with a key driver being the significant prominence of the Diagnosis segment. In 2022, this segment commands a substantial share, constituting approximately 24% of the total market. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is revolutionizing the industry by leveraging advanced algorithms and data analytics to enhance diagnostic capabilities.

AI technologies, particularly in the Diagnosis segment, are proving instrumental in improving the accuracy and efficiency of medical diagnoses. Machine learning models, trained on vast datasets, enable healthcare professionals to analyze medical images, pathology reports, and patient data with heightened precision. This not only facilitates quicker and more accurate diagnoses but also supports timely interventions and personalized treatment plans.

The North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is characterized by a robust ecosystem of innovative solutions aimed at addressing healthcare challenges. The increasing adoption of AI-driven tools in diagnostics is indicative of the industry's commitment to leveraging technology for improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency, and the overall advancement of healthcare practices in the region. As AI continues to evolve, its transformative impact on diagnostics is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of healthcare in North America.

Competitive Analysis

The North America Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is dominated by a few large companies, such as

  • IBM Watson Health
  • GE Healthcare
  • Google Health
  • Microsoft Healthcare
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Cerner Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare
  • AiCure

News Releases in Similar Topics

