North America Asset Performance Management Markets 2019-2025: High Costs for Mid-size and Small-size Companies Hinders Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Asset Performance Management Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Asset Performance Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).

The ability of asset performance management solutions has helped businesses take critical decisions and reduced the cost of overall operation. These are two prominent factors that promote the demand for APM solutions worldwide. Nonetheless, most mid-size and small-size companies continue to avoid from engaging in asset performance management due to relatively high costs.

This, in effect, has somewhat limited market growth. The growing reliance on cloud systems for business processes, along with increase in global competition, is anticipated to provide the asset performance management market with several opportunities to grow.

Maintenance of machines and equipment at an acceptable level of performance can sometimes be a real struggle. With a wide range of different strategies to keep the vital resources under control, it can be challenging to decide which is most cost-effective and efficient in the long run. In the pursuit of operational excellence, asset performance management (APM) serves a crucial role in achieving business objectives-ensuring that resources deliver value at a minimal cost and operate in a secure and environmentally responsible approach.

From operational predictive and prescriptive analysis to asset performance, process safety and integrity management systems, Bentley's Asset Performance Management (APM) approach incorporates operations, engineering, and maintenance to control business processes in a structured decision-making environment.

Companies Profiled

ABB Group

IBM Corporation

General Electric (GE) Co.

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE (Schneider Electric Software LLC)

Siemens AG

Nexus Global Business Solutions, Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

SAS Institute, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Asset Performance Management Market, by Category

1.4.2 North America Asset Performance Management Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 North America Asset Performance Management Market, by Vertical

1.4.4 North America Asset Performance Management Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Competition Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Collaborations, partnerships and agreements : 2019-Sep - 2015-Jul) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Asset Performance Management Market by Deployment Mode

4.1 North America Asset Performance Management On-Premises Market by Country

4.2 North America Asset Performance Management Hosted Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Asset Performance Management Market by Vertical

5.1 North America Asset Performance Management Energy & Utilities Market by Country

5.2 North America Asset Performance Management Oil & Gas Market by Country

5.3 North America Asset Performance Management Manufacturing Market by Country

5.4 North America Asset Performance Management Mining & Metal Market by Country

5.5 North America Asset Performance Management Government & Public Sector Market by Country

5.6 North America Asset Performance Management Chemicals & Pharmaceutical Market by Country

5.7 North America Other Vertical Asset Performance Management Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Asset Performance Management Market by Category

6.1 North America Asset Reliability Management Market by Country

6.2 North America Asset Strategy Management Market by Country

6.3 North America Predictive Asset Management Market by Country

6.4 North America Asset Performance Management Others Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Asset Performance Management Market by Country

7.1 US Asset Performance Management Market

7.1.1 US Asset Performance Management Market by Deployment Mode

7.1.2 US Asset Performance Management Market by Vertical

7.1.3 US Asset Performance Management Market by Category

7.2 Canada Asset Performance Management Market

7.2.1 Canada Asset Performance Management Market by Deployment Mode

7.2.2 Canada Asset Performance Management Market by Vertical

7.2.3 Canada Asset Performance Management Market by Category

7.3 Mexico Asset Performance Management Market

7.3.1 Mexico Asset Performance Management Market by Deployment Mode

7.3.2 Mexico Asset Performance Management Market by Vertical

7.3.3 Mexico Asset Performance Management Market by Category

7.4 Rest of North America Asset Performance Management Market

7.4.1 Rest of North America Asset Performance Management Market by Deployment Mode

7.4.2 Rest of North America Asset Performance Management Market by Vertical

7.4.3 Rest of North America Asset Performance Management Market by Category



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ymr1





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

