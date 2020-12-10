North America Automated Dispensing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Operation; Application; End User

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automated Dispensing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Operation; Application; End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America automated dispensing systems market accounted for US$814.69Mn in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to account for US$1,479.76 Mn by 2027

The North America automated dispensing systems market, based on operation, is segmented into decentralized systems and centralized systems. The centralized systems segment held the larger share of the market in 2019. In the wake of the increasing incidence of deaths caused by medication errors, government bodies across the globe have started encouraging pharmacies and hospitals to implement advanced technologies for dispensing accurate dosage of medicines to treat medical conditions more effectively.

Hospitals are adopting advanced technologies such as automated dispensing systems to store, dispense, and track medicines in order to improve efficiency and patient safety. These systems enhance the efficiency of medication distribution and also minimize the medication errors in hospitals. As the majority of geriatric population suffers from various chronic diseases, there is increase in the demand for advanced medication.

North America automated dispensing systems market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing adoption of processes to control inventory costs, rise in awareness towards health and safety for reduction of medication errors, improving healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements during the forecast period. However, problems associated with automated dispensing systems like excessive use of overrides in cabinets with patient profiling and placing the patient at risk of allergic reactions are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, OMNICELL INC., ARxIUM, and Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems are among the leading companies operating in the North America automated dispensing systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. North America Automated Compounding Systems Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. North America Automated Compounding Systems Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. North America Automated Compounding Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Adoption of Chemotherapy and Personalized Medication

5.1.2 Rising Need to Minimize Medication Errors

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of the Automated Compounding Systems

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Awareness in Pharmacists

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Introduction of Novel Robotic Technology Automation in Compounding Systems

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Automated Compounding Systems Market - North America Analysis

6.1 North America Automated Compounding Systems Market Revenue Forecasts and Analysis

7. North America Automated Compounding Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 North America Automated Compounding Systems Market, By Product Type 2019 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Gravimetric Automated Compounding Systems

7.4 Volumetric Automated Compounding Systems

8. North America Automated Compounding Systems Market Analysis - By End-User

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America Automated Compounding Systems Market, By End-User 2019-2027 (%)

8.3 Hospitals

8.4 Chemotherapy Centers

9. Automated Compounding Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Automated Compounding Systems Market

11. Company Profiles

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

OMNICELL INC.

ARxIUM

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems

