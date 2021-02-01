North America Automotive Windshield Washer System Markets, 2020-2027 by Hose and Connectors, Nozzles, Wiper, Reservoirs & Pumps

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Automotive Windshield Washer System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Component and Vehicle Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America automotive windshield washer system market is expected to grow from US$ 1,400.9 million in 2019 to US$ 1,469.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.



Combination of superior components in washer system to gain traction is expected to upswing the North America automotive windshield washer system market. Due to technological advancements in automotive vehicles, operation and efficiency of electronic components, including the washer system, have significantly improved.



As a result, the electronically operated washer systems swiftly gained prominence among the automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and they continue to attract technical advancements that aid in the system's reliable operation during ambient temperature conditions. Typically, fluid reservoir, pump, hose, connector, nozzles, and wipers are among the most prominent components in washer systems provided by several leading market players across North America. However, several market players continue to develop innovative and efficient washer systems with advanced and superior components, such as sensors, chips, and materials that provide enhanced performance capabilities, specifically in ambient weather conditions.



For instance, McLaren developed a specialized ultrasonic enabled force field as an alternative to the windshield wiper. Continuous research and development initiatives by market players would potentially boost the North America market's growth during the coming years. Advantages of superior components in washer systems, such as improvement in efficiency and enhanced performance, are expected to increase the demand for windshield washer systems in coming years, which would drive the North America automotive windshield washer system market.



Based on component, the pumps segment led the North America automotive windshield washer system market in 2019. The wash pump's main aim is to pump the water and cleaning solution from the reservoir to the jets at the lowermost of the windscreen or rear window. Another function of a windshield washer pump is to move the fluid from the reservoir, coming out from hoses, into the nozzles, and finally to the windshield. The pump is motorized through a motor integrated with it. Hella manufactures two distinct types of pumps for windshield and headlamp.



Various OEMs across North America are offering pumps as an aftermarket product, which would also contribute to positive growth of the North America automotive windshield washer system market over the forecast period. The pump is the most important component of the windshield washer system due its fluid pumping and moving operations. Therefore, surge in different types of pumps would increase the demand for windshield washer system, thereby driving the North America automotive windshield washer system market.



Denso Corporation; dlhBOWLES; DOGA; HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA; Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG; Mergon Group; MITSUBA Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Trico Products Corporation; and Zhejiang Zhenqi Auto Parts Corp., Ltd. are among key players operating in the North America automotive windshield washer system market.



