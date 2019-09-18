North America Biochips Market to 2025: Market is Expected to Witness Market Growth of 10.6% CAGR

DUBLIN, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Biochips Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Biochips Market is expected to witness market growth of 10.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Applications of biochips in biochemistry, pharmacogenomics, microbiology, proteology, clinical pathology and analysis of DNAs are widely available. In terms of particular applications, biochips can be used to screen analytes for traces of biological warfare, drug discovery, and drug development, for the molecular diagnosis of disease and other diseases, for personalized medicine and to identify a wide range of biomolecules in general. Biochips also found more use in the applications of skin-on-a-chip.



North America represented a major share of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period. This is directly related to a rise in cancer incidence, development of the geriatric population and the use of biochips because of their extensive use. Moreover, in the future, market players are expected to see a significant amount of key stakeholders and the accessibility of advanced healthcare infrastructure.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into DNA Chip, Protein Chip, Lab-on-Chip and Other Products. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery and Development, Disease Diagnostics, Genomics, Proteomics, Agriculture and Other Applications. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



Companies Profiled

Fluidigm Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Dynamic Biosensors GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Randox Laboratories Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Biochips Market by Product

3.1 North America DNA Chip Market by Country

3.2 North America Protein Chip Market by Country

3.3 North America Lab-on-Chip Market by Country

3.4 North America Other Products Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Biochips Market by Application

4.1 North America Drug Discovery and Development Market by Country

4.2 North America Disease Diagnostics Market by Country

4.3 North America Genomics Market by Country

4.4 North America Proteomics Market by Country

4.5 North America Agriculture Market by Country

4.6 North America Other Applications Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Biochips Market by End User

5.1 North America Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sector Market by Country

5.2 North America Hospitals and Diagnostics Centers Market by Country

5.3 North America Academic and Research Institutes Market by Country

5.4 North America Other End Users Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Biochips Market by Country

6.1 USA Biochips Market

6.1.1 USA Biochips Market by Product

6.1.2 USA Biochips Market by Application

6.1.3 USA Biochips Market by End User

6.2 Canada Biochips Market

6.2.1 Canada Biochips Market by Product

6.2.2 Canada Biochips Market by Application

6.2.3 Canada Biochips Market by End User

6.3 Mexico Biochips Market

6.3.1 Mexico Biochips Market by Product

6.3.2 Mexico Biochips Market by Application

6.3.3 Mexico Biochips Market by End User

6.4 Rest of North America Biochips Market

6.4.1 Rest of North America Biochips Market by Product

6.4.2 Rest of North America Biochips Market by Application

6.4.3 Rest of North America Biochips Market by End User



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



