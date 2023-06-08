North America Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket Report 2023: Analysis & Forecasts 2019-2029 with 2022 as the Base Year - Luxury Vehicle Segment Will Ensure Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The North American Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket Growth Opportunities" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report provides research analytics on the class 1-3 air suspension replacement aftermarket in North America forecasts market size through 2029; the base year is 2022, and the study period is from 2019 to 2029.

It analyzes key class 1-3 air suspension components, including air springs, air struts, and air compressors. Market forecasts are derived from miles driven, usage patterns, replacement rate, new vehicle sales, and total vehicles in operation (VIO).

The study breaks down the air suspension replacement aftermarket by unit shipment, revenue, distribution channel, and price. The competitive environment for air suspension replacement units is also examined, and the top aftermarket competitors are profiled.

The North American class 1-3 vehicle air suspension replacement aftermarket is a niche market that is directly correlated with the luxury vehicle segment. The air suspension replacement aftermarket is a low-volume market as these components are durable and reliable likely to last up to 10 years before replacement under normal operating conditions.

Replacement for air suspension commonly arises from issues such as air leaks, rust, wear & tear, and compressor burnout. Fleets or owner-operators requiring an air suspension replacement are deploying older vehicles aged 8 or more years.

The study concludes with a discussion of 3 growth opportunities participants in this space can use to take action.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Key Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Aftermarket Structure

3 Demand Analysis

  • VIO Forecast by Class
  • Air Suspension Installation - VIO
  • Class 1-3 Electric Vehicle Unit Sales Forecast
  • Class 1-3 Electric Vehicles in Operation Forecast
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • CASE Impact on the Class 1-3 Air Suspension Replacement Aftermarket
  • Air Suspension Opportunities in the Aftermarket

4 Class 1-3 Air Suspension Aftermarket Forecast

  • Growth Metrics
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
  • Revenue Forecast by Product

5 Class 1-3 Air Spring & Strut Aftermarket Forecast

  • Growth Metrics
  • Air Spring and Strut Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
  • New Air Spring and Strut Unit Shipment Forecast
  • New Air Spring and Strut Revenue Forecast
  • Reman Air Spring and Strut Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Reman Air Spring and Strut Revenue Forecast
  • Air Spring and Strut Price Forecast

6 Class 1-3 Air Compressor Aftermarket Forecast

  • Growth Metrics
  • Air Compressor Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
  • New Air Compressor Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Reman Air Compressor Revenue Forecast
  • Air Compressor Price Forecast
  • Competitive Environment and Distribution
  • Competitive Environment
  • Air Springs Unit Market Share IAM
  • North American Air Suspension Aftermarket Competitor Benchmarking, 2022
  • Air Suspension Brand Analysis - Retailers and Warehouse Distributors
  • Air Suspension Revenue Share by Distribution Channel

7 Supplier Profiles

  • Supplier Profile - Arnott
  • Supplier Profile - Bilstein
  • Supplier Profile - Corteco
  • Supplier Profile - Unity Automotive
  • Supplier Profile - Dorman Products
  • Supplier Profile - Cardone Industries
  • Supplier Profile - Westar

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vesvsd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

