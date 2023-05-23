North America Class 1-3 Replacement Filters Aftermarket Analysis Report 2023: Sustained Demand Will Drive Automotive Replacement Filter Revenue to $3.48 Billion in the Next 7 Years

The "Class 1-3 Replacement Filters Aftermarket in North America" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This study covers the replacement filters aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across North America in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million).

The objective is to discuss unit shipments, revenue, manufacturer-level prices (MLPs), distribution channels, and market share. The study period is 2019 to 2029 with forecasts beginning in 2023. The class 1-3 vehicle filter types are segmented as air, oil, fuel, and cabin filters.

This report covers the following:

  • Forecast for unit shipments and revenue from replacement filters
  • Revenue share by distribution channel
  • Overview of competition, including market share of primary players
  • Trends in MLP
  • Growth opportunities for industry participants

Critical questions the research answers include the following:

  • What will be the unit shipment of the total replacement demand for each filter type?
  • What will be the total replacement demand in revenue for each filter type?
  • What is the price at the manufacturer level for each filter type? How do pricing trends change in the next 5-7 years?
  • What is the distribution structure of each filter type? Which channels will dominate, and which channels will gain or lose market share?
  • What is the market share of major participants in the North American replacement filters aftermarket for each filter type?

The research concludes with a discussion of three major growth opportunities in the North American replacement filters aftermarket and offers actionable insights for market participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Replacement Filters Aftermarket Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope/Market Overview
  • Research Methodology
  • Crucial Questions This Study Will Answer
  • Segmentation/Definitions
  • Key Competitors/Brands
  • Growth Metrics
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • CASE Impact on the Filter Components Aftermarket
  • Forecast Estimations
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Share Forecast by Product
  • Unit Forecast by Product
  • Pricing Trend
  • Distribution Channel Split
  • Market Share
  • Replacement Rate Trend
  • Competitive Environment
  • Primary Findings

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Air Filters

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • MLP Trend
  • Share of Primary Players
  • Distribution Channel Split

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil Filters

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • MLP Trend
  • Share of Primary Players
  • Distribution Channel Split

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fuel Filters

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • MLP Trend
  • Share of Primary Players
  • Distribution Channel Split

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cabin Filters

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • MLP Trend
  • Share of Primary Players
  • Distribution Channel Split

7 Supplier/Brand Snapshot

  • Distribution Brand Analysis
  • Supplier/Brand Snapshot
  • Supplier/Brand Snapshot - Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - New Product Development
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Sales Channel
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Price Competitiveness and Direct Business with Fleet Operators

9 The Last Word

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbueca

