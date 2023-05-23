North America Class 1-3 Replacement Filters Aftermarket Analysis Report 2023: Sustained Demand Will Drive Automotive Replacement Filter Revenue to $3.48 Billion in the Next 7 Years

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Class 1-3 Replacement Filters Aftermarket in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study covers the replacement filters aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles across North America in terms of volume (million units) and value ($ million).

The objective is to discuss unit shipments, revenue, manufacturer-level prices (MLPs), distribution channels, and market share. The study period is 2019 to 2029 with forecasts beginning in 2023. The class 1-3 vehicle filter types are segmented as air, oil, fuel, and cabin filters.

This report covers the following:

Forecast for unit shipments and revenue from replacement filters

Revenue share by distribution channel

Overview of competition, including market share of primary players

Trends in MLP

Growth opportunities for industry participants

Critical questions the research answers include the following:

What will be the unit shipment of the total replacement demand for each filter type?

What will be the total replacement demand in revenue for each filter type?

What is the price at the manufacturer level for each filter type? How do pricing trends change in the next 5-7 years?

What is the distribution structure of each filter type? Which channels will dominate, and which channels will gain or lose market share?

What is the market share of major participants in the North American replacement filters aftermarket for each filter type?

The research concludes with a discussion of three major growth opportunities in the North American replacement filters aftermarket and offers actionable insights for market participants.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Class 1-3 Replacement Filters Aftermarket Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope/Market Overview

Research Methodology

Crucial Questions This Study Will Answer

Segmentation/Definitions

Key Competitors/Brands

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

CASE Impact on the Filter Components Aftermarket

Forecast Estimations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Share Forecast by Product

Unit Forecast by Product

Pricing Trend

Distribution Channel Split

Market Share

Replacement Rate Trend

Competitive Environment

Primary Findings

3 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Air Filters

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

MLP Trend

Share of Primary Players

Distribution Channel Split

4 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oil Filters

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

MLP Trend

Share of Primary Players

Distribution Channel Split

5 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Fuel Filters

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

MLP Trend

Share of Primary Players

Distribution Channel Split

6 Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cabin Filters

Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

MLP Trend

Share of Primary Players

Distribution Channel Split

7 Supplier/Brand Snapshot

Distribution Brand Analysis

Supplier/Brand Snapshot

Supplier/Brand Snapshot - Analysis

8 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - New Product Development

Growth Opportunity 2 - Online Sales Channel

Growth Opportunity 3 - Price Competitiveness and Direct Business with Fleet Operators

9 The Last Word

