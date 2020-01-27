North America Clinical Nutrition Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

- The North American clinical nutrition market is well-established, owing to multiple factors contributing to the growth. Some of the primary factors include a large geriatric population base, the growing burden of chronic diseases, and increased awareness in the society regarding clinical nutrition.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778446/?utm_source=PRN

- Recent years have observed high focus by the companies and hospitals, toward health and wellness, aging, and disease prevention. For a number of chronic diseases, such as coronary artery disease, ischemic stroke, diabetes, diabetes, and few cancer indications, preventive medical nutrition is effective and steadily being adopted by hospitals and clinics in North America.

- Moreover, healthcare expenditure continues to grow faster than economic growth in most countries. The presence of equitable, responsive, and efficient health systems across North American countries has also contributed to the maximum share of GDP, for healthcare expenditure. Such factors drive the demand for clinical nutrition in North America.



Scope of the Report

The report on North America clinical nutrition market is segmented by route of administration, application, and end user. The route of administration includes oral and enteral, and parenteral. By application, the market report includes nutritional support in malnutrition, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disease, cancers, and other indications. The end users are segmented into pediatric and adult sub-segments.



Clinical nutrition products help to keep the patient healthy and aid to improving the metabolic system of the body by providing adequate supplements, such as minerals, vitamins, and others. Additionally, the high birth rate and a higher number of premature births also demand advanced clinical nutrition.



Key Market Trends

Oral and Enteral Route of Administration is Estimated to Hold the Largest Share in the North America Clinical Nutrition Market



In terms of route of administration of clinical nutrition to the patients, oral and enteral routes are mostly preferred for a large number of diseases for a significant period of disease treatment. As long as the patients can consume food orally, their stomach and intestine functionalities are not affected, the oral route is the preferred route of administration for clinical nutrition. There are several types of formulations for enteral nutrition, which are preferred based on the complexity of diseases by physicians and doctors, such as liquid solution, soluble tablets, dispersible tablets, and capsules, among others. In several cases, patients suffering from the trauma of mouth and throat, and few cancers of the GI tract, like mouth cancer, throat cancer, etc., the preferred route of administration is enteral. However, the initial cost of set-up is high for such facilities, which limit the growth of this segment to some extent. As several well-established companies have good distribution model across the North America region, this offsets the barriers linked to this segment.



Competitive Landscape

There are several international major players, as well as domestic companies in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which creates a good competitive scenario for companies in the North American clinical nutrition market. Some of the major companies having a good presence across the North American region include Abbott, Nestle, Baxter B Braun, and Danone Nutricia.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778446/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

