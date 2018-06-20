North America Cognitive Security Market Report 2018

The North America Cognitive Security Market is expected to witness market growth of 30.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 - 2023).



Real-time security analytics and visualization platform are crucial in detecting anomalies and preventing unusual behaviors or cyber-attacks. The services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, and the growth is due to proper implementation of cognitive security solutions.



The self-learning security systems use data mining, pattern recognition and natural language processing methods to simulate human brain, additionally with a high-powered computer model. These kinds of security systems are designed to solve problems without the need for human intervention.



Scope of the Report



Based on type, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Solution and Services.

Solution type includes Unified Log Manager & Data Catalog, Real-Time Security Analytics & Visualization Platform, Biometric Recognition, and Others.

Service type includes Professional and Managed Services.

Based on Application Area, the market report segments the market into Anomaly Detection & Risk Mitigation, Automated Compliance Management, Threat Intelligence, and Others.

Based on Organization Size, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Security Type, the market report segments the market into Physical Security and Cybersecurity.

Based on Vertical, the Cognitive Security market segments the market into BFSI, Government & Defense, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Education, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include



IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

DXC Technology

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon Web Services)

Logrhythm, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Cognitive Security Market



Chapter 4. North America Cognitive Security Market by Application



Chapter 5. North America Cognitive Security Market by Organization Size



Chapter 6. North America Cognitive Security Market by Security Type



Chapter 7. North America Cognitive Security Market by Vertical



Chapter 8. North America Cognitive Security Market by Country



Chapter 9. Competitive Study



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4kkj2r/north_america?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-america-cognitive-security-market-report-2018-300669388.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

