North America Commercial Prepaid Market 2018-2023: Review of the $1.5 Trillion Industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023, we review commercial prepaid cards across all product types, systems, and business sectors which account for about $1.5 trillion of business spending in certain portions of business-to-business (B2B) spend. The author analyzes the detailed categories and segments of prepaid card spending loads. In this research report, we also provide updated trends and forecasts through 2023 in the U.S. market and for the first time also add our high-level views on the commercial prepaid market in Canada.

The market includes both personal and business uses. Commercial prepaid cards are a subset of this broader space. Commercial prepaid products are typically distributed through a corporate or a business banking arm of a commercial bank rather than a retail or wealth management business unit. In effect, a business or government entity is providing this particular payment product as a service for employees, citizens, business partners or consumers (as in the case of incentives).



"Of the 16 segments associated with commercial prepaid spending loads in the U.S. market, we expect continued growth in almost all of them during the next few years," commented the co-author of the report. "The exceptions are those few segments related to improved personal income reducing the government program sizes, but of course this is a fluid situation and things can change."



Highlights of the report include:

Spending forecasts and comparisons across 7 categories and 16 segments of prepaid commercial cards in the United States .

. First-time summary and spend load estimates forecast for the Canadian market

Analysis of key trends resulting in growth or decline in various segments

Case analysis of the implementation of a global prepaid card program

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 North American E-Payments

Electronic Payment Trends

Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend

4 Commercial Prepaid Spending Review: North America

U.S. Commercial Prepaid Market

Open Loop Segment spend

Closed Loop Segment Spend

Segment Array

Canada's Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview

Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview Canadian Commerical Prepaid Card Spend

5 Payments Trend Alignment



6 Conclusions



7 References

Related Research

Endnotes

Companies Mentioned



Blackhawk

Capgemini

CheckSystems

Chime

Green Dot

Early Warning

Monzo

Netspend

TeleCheck

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1robz





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

