North America Commercial Prepaid Market 2018-2023: Review of the $1.5 Trillion Industry
Oct 17, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Commercial Prepaid North America: Market Review and Forecast, 2018-2023, we review commercial prepaid cards across all product types, systems, and business sectors which account for about $1.5 trillion of business spending in certain portions of business-to-business (B2B) spend. The author analyzes the detailed categories and segments of prepaid card spending loads. In this research report, we also provide updated trends and forecasts through 2023 in the U.S. market and for the first time also add our high-level views on the commercial prepaid market in Canada.
The market includes both personal and business uses. Commercial prepaid cards are a subset of this broader space. Commercial prepaid products are typically distributed through a corporate or a business banking arm of a commercial bank rather than a retail or wealth management business unit. In effect, a business or government entity is providing this particular payment product as a service for employees, citizens, business partners or consumers (as in the case of incentives).
"Of the 16 segments associated with commercial prepaid spending loads in the U.S. market, we expect continued growth in almost all of them during the next few years," commented the co-author of the report. "The exceptions are those few segments related to improved personal income reducing the government program sizes, but of course this is a fluid situation and things can change."
Highlights of the report include:
- Spending forecasts and comparisons across 7 categories and 16 segments of prepaid commercial cards in the United States.
- First-time summary and spend load estimates forecast for the Canadian market
- Analysis of key trends resulting in growth or decline in various segments
- Case analysis of the implementation of a global prepaid card program
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
3 North American E-Payments
- Electronic Payment Trends
- Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend
4 Commercial Prepaid Spending Review: North America
- U.S. Commercial Prepaid Market
- Open Loop Segment spend
- Closed Loop Segment Spend
- Segment Array
- Canada's Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview
- Canadian Commerical Prepaid Card Spend
5 Payments Trend Alignment
6 Conclusions
7 References
- Related Research
- Endnotes
Companies Mentioned
- Blackhawk
- Capgemini
- CheckSystems
- Chime
- Green Dot
- Early Warning
- Monzo
- Netspend
- TeleCheck
