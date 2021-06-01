North America Commercial Prepaid Open-Loop Market Review and Forecast, 2019-2020 & 2024: Uptrends and Downtrends will Contend for the Market, and Therefore Results will be Mixed

DUBLIN, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Prepaid North America: Open-Loop Market Review and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

U.S. and Canadian prepaid share and growth, taking into account the effect of the pandemic.

Noncash electronic payments continue to grow at rates exceeding global gross domestic product (GDP) and the rate of commerce in general, as consumers and businesses move to modern channels and as older systems relying on traditional payment methods are replaced. Not least important of these segments is commercial prepaid cards.



The full pandemic impact to commercial e-payments in 2020 is not yet known, but the publisher has previously forecast commercial credit card spend to decline by about 22% year-on-year from 2019 given the massive reduction in travel-related expense. Commercial prepaid, however, will continue to hold its own, accounting for nearly one-fifth of total commercial card spend.

Uptrends and downtrends will contend for the market, and therefore results will be mixed. Among uptrends are FSA/HSA, payroll, business time and expense, and gift cards. Downtrends include government, travel, of course, and campus.



Highlights of this research report include:

Leading factors impacting commercial prepaid

Growth projections through 2024

Analysis of leading and lagging indicators in commercial prepaid

Importance of the segment to overall growth of the electronic commercial payments business

Impact of e-commerce on the segment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. North American E-Payments

Electronic Payment Trends

Prepaid Share of U.S. Commercial Card Spend

4. Commercial Prepaid Open-Loop Spending Review: North America

U.S. Market

Key Trends

Segment Array

Canada's Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview

Commercial Prepaid Market: Overview Canada Spend

5. Conclusion



6. References

