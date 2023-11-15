North America Concrete Mixer & Concrete Boom Pump Manufacturing Industry Report 2023: Focus on Rear Discharge Mixers, Front Discharge Mixers, Volumetric Mixers, and Boom Pumps

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Mixer & Concrete Boom Pump Manufacturing in North America 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report details US and Canadian production of the following types of truck-mounted concrete delivery bodies - rear discharge mixers, front discharge mixers, volumetric mixers, and boom pumps.

The report offers valuable insights into the market for truck bodies used in various applications, with a focus on different truck body types and chassis classes. Specifically, it provides estimates of market size and shares for truck body types and chassis classes, distinguishing between medium/heavy-duty (Class 4-7) and heavy-duty (Class 8) vehicles. The report encompasses data from nineteen manufacturers in the industry.

Historically, McNeilus (Oshkosh) has been a dominant player in the concrete delivery body manufacturing sector, largely due to its substantial market share in the rear discharge concrete mixer segment. However, it is noteworthy that Oshkosh divested its rear discharge concrete mixer business in the first quarter of 2023.

The report also highlights a significant milestone in the industry, with the introduction of the first electric mixer model in 2023. Furthermore, the market has experienced notable merger and acquisition (M&A) activity, particularly concerning acquisitions related to rear discharge mixers and volumetric mixers. The robust spending in construction and infrastructure projects has been a driving force behind the demand for concrete transportation and delivery products. Additionally, the industry stands to benefit from the substantial investment outlined in the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill.

The report provides a comprehensive view of the market, encompassing historical estimates and trends in market size (in terms of shipments) and growth rates. It also covers M&A activity, facility expansions, new product launches, and offers five-year forward forecasts. Additionally, geographic distribution maps illustrate the locations of production facilities in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A.Scope & Method

B. Market Size Estimates

C. Market Share Estimates

D. Market Share Estimates - By Product Type

E. Distribution Channels

F. Recent Developments

G. Outlook - 2023-2027

H. Key Manufacturer Data

Excel worksheets:

  • Summary: Market Size Estimates by Truck/Body Type in Units & Dollars
  • Market Size by Chassis Class: Estimated Units & Dollars; by Chassis Class
  • Market Size by Type & Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Body Type & Chassis Class
  • Market Shares - All Manufacturers: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Rear Discharge Mixers: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Rear Discharge Mixers - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Front Discharge Mixers: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Front Discharge Mixers - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Volumetric Mixers: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Volumetric Mixers - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Boom Pumps: Estimated Units & Dollars
  • Boom Pumps - by Chassis: Estimated Units & Dollars: by Chassis Class
  • Key Manufacturer Data: All Manufacturers: City, State/Province, Country, Total Employees, Revenue & Ownership
  • Historical Data: Estimated Units 2017 - 2021
  • Outlook: Estimated Units 2023 - 2027

