North America Contact Lenses Market to Register Over 30% Share in 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The soft contact lenses market segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period due to oxygen permeability and adaptability. Soft contact is manufactured from soft and flexible plastics, such as silicone hydrogel, providing improved comfort to eyes and easy adaptability. These lenses are less sensitive to light as compared to hard and RGP lenses. As these lenses comfortably fit into the eyes and rarely fall out of the eyes, they are ideal for sports. The ability of soft lenses to minimize the adjustment period and improve comfort has made them a preferred choice for first-time users.

Contact Lenses Market size is set to exceed a market value of USD 14 billion by 2025, with shipped volume of around 1,300 million units, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

According to a report by Global Market Insights, the worldwide contact lenses market will exceed USD 14 billion by 2025 with shipped volume of around 1,300 million units. The increase in the number of visual alignment and chronic eye diseases is enabling consumers to shift toward contact lenses. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the cataract problem is responsible for 51% of the global blindness. Changing consumer lifestyles coupled with the ongoing fashion trend will drive market growth. The emergence of innovative products along with technological advancements will boost the product market size. Raw material prices including hydrogel and polymers are the key factors affecting the lenses market price trend. However, the increasing acceptance of corrective procedures, such as LASIK and Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) and ophthalmology devices, may hamper the market growth. Further, risks of infection and corneal ulcers will lead to dryness of eyes and poor fitting, demotivating people from continuous lenses usage.

Hydrogel material is expected to hold the market share of over 80% by 2025 due to its permeability for oxygen permeability. Growing concerns to reduce hypoxia-related problems and growing consumer consciousness regarding the safety of extended wear and daily wear will drive material demand. The contact lens manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio by introducing new products. For instance, in August 2019, Alcon launched PRECISION1 daily disposable, silicone hydrogel (SiHy) contact lenses in the U.S. This new launch helped the company to expand its robust contact lens portfolio.

Some of the Regional Contact Lens Market Growth Drivers:

1 North America: Rising prevalence of eyesight disorders along with increasing consumer spending

2 Europe: Rising preference for branded contact lenses

3 Asia Pacific: Rising contact lenses consumption in several regional countries including China, Japan and South Korea

4 Latin America: Increasing popularity of contact lens in the region

5 MEA: High preference for cosmetic contact lenses

Independent brand showroom distribution channel held the contact lenses market share over 25% in 2018 due to the ease of choosing from a wide range of products under the brand name. These independent brand stores allow consumers to have all the contact lens and eyewear products at a single place. These showrooms also ensure that the consumer should get the original product of the preferred brand, avoiding the sale of fake products. Superior experience provided to the end customer helps in developing brand loyalty, driving the segment growth.

The bifocal lenses segment is expected to show a growth rate of over 6% during the forecast period due to the increase in the aging population facing age-related vision decline problems. These lenses involve two or more lens powers, with each lens power assigned for a specific purpose. These lenses enable consumers to view objects clearly at multiple ranges. These lenses offer clear vision at distances for people experiencing refractive errors and facing age-related vision decline. More oxygen reaching the cornea owing to its silicone hydrogel material has positively influenced bifocal and multifocal lens demand.

The bifocal lenses segment is expected to show a growth rate of over 6% during the forecast period due to the increase in the aging population facing age-related vision decline problems. These lenses involve two or more lens powers, with each lens power assigned for a specific purpose. These lenses enable consumers to view objects clearly at multiple ranges. These lenses offer clear vision at distances for people experiencing refractive errors and facing age-related vision decline. More oxygen reaching the cornea owing to its silicone hydrogel material has positively influenced bifocal and multifocal lens demand.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/contact-lenses-market

Therapeutic lenses held the contact lenses market share of over 30% in 2018 due to an increase in chronic defects. Therapeutic lenses are designed to protect and aid the healing of a sick eye. These lenses are large lenses that cover the cornea, retain moisture, and protect the surface of the cornea. These lenses are also called bandage lenses as they help in healing chronic and corneal ulcers, epithelial defects neuroparalytic keratitis, neurotrophic keratitis, chemical burns, and post-surgical epithelial defects.

The monthly disposable contact lenses market segment is expected to hold a market share of over 40% by 2025 due to its better lens stability and reduced lid interaction. The better lens stability and reduced lid interaction help in improving the comfort for longer wearing durations. Lower cost as compared to its counterparts is a prominent factor that drives industry growth. These lenses allow five times more oxygen through the lens, owing to higher gas permeability and higher water content. Higher comfort levels and breathability are the other factors that positively impact product penetration.

APAC is expected to grow at a growth rate of over 4% during the forecast period due to an increase in investments in the healthcare sector including vision care. The major government authorities are partnering with major optical health care companies for investing in research and development activities related to eye health. For instance, November 2018, the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC), the Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI), and Johnson & Johnson Vision announced USD 26.35 million for research and development to address myopia. This investment helped in an increase in research in eye health in the country. The increase in the aging population in countries, such as China and Japan, is another factor contributing significantly to the lenses market growth. The surging demand for altering the appearance, growing entertainment sector, and constant innovations in the product nature and comfort are supporting the adoption of cosmetic lenses in the region.

The companies operating in the contact lenses market are focusing on enhancing their capabilities in lens technology by introducing new products. For instance, in March 2019, the company announced the availability of Acuvue Oasys with transition light intelligent technology in the U.S. This new product helped the company to provide innovative contact lens that can adapt to changing light and help users to recover from the bright light up to five seconds faster. The major companies operating in the market are Bausch Health Companies Inc., Blanchard Contact Lenses, Carl Zeiss Beteiligungs-GmbH, Hoya Corporation, Contamac, CooperVision, Conforma Laboratories Inc., ESSILORLUXOTTICA, Johnson & Johnson, Menicon, Novartis AG, SynergEyes Inc., and UltraVision CLPL.

