North America Contract Logistics Markets, 2020-2025: Focus on Integrated Warehousing & Transportation, Supply Chain, and Other VAS

The slowdown in international trade, restriction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and drop in the output of industries like manufacturing and automotive have led to the sharp decline in the contract logistics market in North America.



The market for contract logistics in North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approx 1.23% during the forecast period (2020-2025).



Many business organizations prefer not to allocate in-house human resources and divisions to warehousing and transportation. As a result warehousing services are outsourced to logistics players.



There is a sharp rise in recent years in warehouse leasing from logistics players across the region. The increasing service levels, such as e-commerce and same-day delivery, are influencing retailers to further outsource their services.



As the United States reopened after a strict shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the logistics industry s showing signs of recovery, according to the June 2020 Logistics Manager's Index Report. The logistics industry is continuing to recover from April's all-time low overall score of 51.3, following May's reading of 54.5, with an overall LMI score of 61.7, the highest reading since February 2019.



In relation to the cross-border movement of people and cargo vehicles between Mexico and the United States, it can be mentioned that the border between Mexico and the United States is one of the busiest in the world. Cargo trucks represent 7.9% of the total number of motorized vehicles that cross the northern border, with a monthly figure that fluctuates around 550,000 units, where almost 72% travel loaded and the remaining 28% circulate empty.



DHL, Ryder, and XPO are the some of the major contract logistics players in the North American market.



Competitive Landscape



The contract logistics market in North America is fragmented with large number of players operating in the market and providing services at various levels. DHL, XPO Logistics, UPS, FedEx, DB Schenker, Ryder Systems are some of the prominent players in the market. The companies are following the trends of consolidation and expansion to gain foothold in the market. For instance, In 2018, DB Schenker opened three new contract logistics facilities in US to accommodate both existing and new customers and moved one existing location to a much larger facility. The company expects to open another six or seven contract logistics facilities by 2020.



