North America Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition (New York, United States - September 11-12, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Explore North America's Critical Minerals & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation as well as Discover the Potential of Critical Energy Resources for Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications and Agritech Industries
- 300 Attendees
- 60 Speakers
- 40 Sponsors & Exhibitors
- 1 Conference
Critical Minerals & Energy Investment North America Conference and Exhibition is the only event in the Americas dedicated to the critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.
The Governments of Canada and the United States are developing National Critical Minerals Strategies that focus on supporting domestic critical mineral and material supply chains in order to reduce dependency on other countries including China, where 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed.
Supporting supply chain diversification and security of supply is of paramount importance. The event looks at key elements of responsible sourcing and processing, recycling, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen which plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.
We anticipate 250 senior level executives, including over 35 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.
Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including: Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Luncheon, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.
MINERS MEET INVESTORS
Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.
They join us from all over the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.
KEY THEMES
- Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
- Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries
- Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade
- Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen
- Global Commodity Trends
- Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles
- Platinum Group Metals Developments
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Emerging Metals
- M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
- Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
- Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
- Renewable Energy Prospects
- Mining Technology Advancements
- IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining
WHAT TO EXPECT?
TOP SPEAKERS
- Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.
EXHIBITION
- Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.
NETWORKING
- From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.
Who Should Attend:
- Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads
- Company C Level Executives & Senior Management
- COOs & Chief Engineers
- Chief Geologists
- EPC's & Project Developers
- Investors & Financiers
- Banks & Insurance Providers
- Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants
- Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
- Local Distributors & Resellers
Agenda:
Day One
- Official Government Opening
- Industry Keynote Presentations
- Australia Critical Raw Materials Strategy
- Outlook on Europe, Americas, Asia & Africa
- Hydrogen Energy Opportunities
- Gala Ministerial Luncheon
- Spotlights
- Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
- PGMs
- Innovating Mining & Metals Information Technology
- 1-2-1 Meetings
- Networking Drinks
Day Two
- Global Economy & Commodity Outlook
- Rare Earth Minerals
- Capital Raising & Financing Options
- Renewable Energy Prospects
- Bauxite & Other Metals
- Networking Lunch
- Spotlights
- Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
- Health & Safety
- Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies
- 1-2-1 Meetings
- Chair's Closing Remarks
Speakers
Megan Joyce
Head of Corporate Finance, WA
ANZ
Graeme Testar
Executive Director, Corporate Finance
Argonaut Securities
Sonia Scarselli
Vice President
BHP Xplor
Rob Wilson
Head of Western Australia & Resources
Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)
Sarah Sargent
Mineral Investment Specialist
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety
Hon. Bill Johnston MLA
Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations
Government of Western Australia
Stephen Gauld
Managing Director & CEO
Infinite Green Energy
Ron Mitchell
Chairman
London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee
Frank van Rooyen
Senior Director - Resources & WA
Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility
Peter Pham
Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager
Phoenix Capital Group
Henk Ludik
Executive Chairman
Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited
Daniel Hynes
Senior Commodity Strategist
ANZ Research
Dr Amanda Murphy
Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals
Austrade
Bart Kolodziejczyk
Associate Director - Hydrogen and Clean Technologies
Boston Consulting Group
Namali Mackay
Managing Director
Critical Minerals Association Australia
Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
EcoGraf
Luke Cox
Chief Executive Officer
Green Technology Metals
Phil Hearse
Executive Chairman
International Graphite Ltd
Kylah Morrison
General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia
METS Ignited Australia
George Bauk
Executive Director
PVW Resources
Sam Rodda
Managing Director & CEO
Podium Minerals
Peter Nicholson
Senior Advisor Australia and Asia
Appian Capital Advisory LLP
Sam McGahan
Marketing Manager
Australian Vanadium Limited
Alex Dorsch
Managing Director & CEO
Chalice Mining Limited
Dr Chris Golding
Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team
Critical Minerals Office
Behyad Jafari
CEO
Electric Vehicle Council
Michael Brady
Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,
HWL Ebsworth Lawyers
Colin Locke
Executive Chairman
Krakatoa Resources
Richard Beazley
Non-Executive Chairman
MetalsGrove Mining
Matt Fifield
Managing Partner
Pacific Road Capital
Robert Gray
Chief Commodities Strategist
Resource Capital Funds
Gavin Lockyer
Managing Director
Arafura Resources Limited
Adam Myers
Partner, Corporate Finance
BDO
David Tasker
Managing Director
Chapter One Advisors
Andrew Hutchinson
General Manager
Critical Minerals Office
Dan Smart
Director, Project & Structured Finance
Export Finance Australia
Peter Kasprzak
Director
Hydrogen Society of Australia
Kristie Young
Non-Executive Director
Lithium Australia Ltd | ChemX Materials Ltd | Tesoro Gold Ltd
Miranda Taylor
CEO
National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)
Peter Clifford
Director
Paradigm Fuels
Noel Ong
Managing Director
Samso Capital
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc8miz
