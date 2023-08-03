North America Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition (New York, United States - September 11-12, 2023)

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Minerals & Energy Investment Conference and Exhibition" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore North America's Critical Minerals & Hydrogen Energy Opportunities Spurring Investment & Innovation as well as Discover the Potential of Critical Energy Resources for Mining, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Telecommunications and Agritech Industries

  • 300 Attendees
  • 60 Speakers
  • 40 Sponsors & Exhibitors
  • 1 Conference

Critical Minerals & Energy Investment North America Conference and Exhibition is the only event in the Americas dedicated to the critical minerals sector discussing all aspects of exploration opportunities for traditional and emerging commodities, investment strategies, development of new technologies from mobile phones to fighter jets, critical infrastructure, transport, security & renewable energy and expansion of downstream processing to meet future global demand.

The Governments of Canada and the United States are developing National Critical Minerals Strategies that focus on supporting domestic critical mineral and material supply chains in order to reduce dependency on other countries including China, where 90% of rare earths and 60% of lithium are processed.

Supporting supply chain diversification and security of supply is of paramount importance. The event looks at key elements of responsible sourcing and processing, recycling, green investment economy, as well as hydrogen which plays a crucial role in the global energy market's transition to a low-carbon economy.

We anticipate 250 senior level executives, including over 35 mining companies ranging from explorers, juniors to mid-tier producers, majors and processors for two days of partnering, networking and business matching.

Join us at an invaluable platform to get access to agenda covering the latest industry issues, exhibition floor as well as 1-2-1 meeting matching tool for new partnerships & business opportunities including: Presentation Opportunities & Panel Discussions, Luncheon, Networking Drinks, Bespoke Event Partnership & Sponsorship Options.

MINERS MEET INVESTORS

Our investors come from private equity, asset & investment management companies, sovereign wealth funds, hedge funds, venture capital, family offices or are HNWIs and private investors.

They join us from all over the Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Australia to look out for the latest mining projects and investment opportunities.

KEY THEMES

  • Mining Investment Strategies & Trends
  • Bridging Mining, Energy, Automotive, Space & Defence Industries
  • Critical Materials Strategy, Supply & Trade
  • Resources Security, Sustainability & Hydrogen
  • Global Commodity Trends
  • Battery Metals (Lithium, Vanadium, Cobalt, Nickel and Graphite) & Electric Vehicles
  • Platinum Group Metals Developments
  • Rare Earth Minerals
  • Emerging Metals
  • M&A, Capital Raising & Financing Environment
  • Risk, Government Regulations & Policy Developments
  • Junior Miners, New Exploration Projects & Discoveries
  • Renewable Energy Prospects
  • Mining Technology Advancements
  • IoT, Blockchain & Future of Mining

WHAT TO EXPECT?

TOP SPEAKERS

  • Our industry leaders provide new perspectives, share cutting edge content and insights to understand the fast-changing global investment landscape.

EXHIBITION

  • Talk to miners & evaluate their resources projects and discover the very latest in technology and solution innovations to mining industry.

NETWORKING

  • From speed networking, lunches, 1-2-1 meetings to drinks reception across 2 days you're assured to make the right connections.

Who Should Attend:

  • Mining and Energy Ministers & Department Heads
  • Company C Level Executives & Senior Management
  • COOs & Chief Engineers
  • Chief Geologists
  • EPC's & Project Developers
  • Investors & Financiers
  • Banks & Insurance Providers
  • Lawyers, Brokers, Corporate Advisors & Consultants
  • Equipment Solutions & Services Professionals
  • Local Distributors & Resellers

Agenda:

Day One

  • Official Government Opening
  • Industry Keynote Presentations
  • Australia Critical Raw Materials Strategy
  • Outlook on Europe, Americas, Asia & Africa
  • Hydrogen Energy Opportunities
  • Gala Ministerial Luncheon
  • Spotlights
    • Battery Metals & Electric Vehicles
    • PGMs
    • Innovating Mining & Metals Information Technology
  • 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Networking Drinks

Day Two

  • Global Economy & Commodity Outlook
  • Rare Earth Minerals
  • Capital Raising & Financing Options
  • Renewable Energy Prospects
  • Bauxite & Other Metals
  • Networking Lunch
  • Spotlights
    • Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)
    • Health & Safety
    • Mining Finance, M&A and Strategies
  • 1-2-1 Meetings
  • Chair's Closing Remarks

Speakers

Megan Joyce
Head of Corporate Finance, WA
ANZ

Graeme Testar
Executive Director, Corporate Finance
Argonaut Securities

Sonia Scarselli
Vice President
BHP Xplor

Rob Wilson
Head of Western Australia & Resources
Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC)

Sarah Sargent
Mineral Investment Specialist
Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety

Hon. Bill Johnston MLA
Minister, Mines, Petroleum, Energy & Industrial Relations
Government of Western Australia

Stephen Gauld
Managing Director & CEO
Infinite Green Energy

Ron Mitchell
Chairman
London Metal Exchange Lithium Committee

Frank van Rooyen
Senior Director - Resources & WA
Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility

Peter Pham
Managing Director & Principal Fund Manager
Phoenix Capital Group

Henk Ludik
Executive Chairman
Suvo Strategic Minerals Limited

Daniel Hynes
Senior Commodity Strategist
ANZ Research

Dr Amanda Murphy
Senior Advisor, Critical Minerals
Austrade

Bart Kolodziejczyk
Associate Director - Hydrogen and Clean Technologies
Boston Consulting Group

Namali Mackay
Managing Director
Critical Minerals Association Australia

Andrew Spinks
Managing Director
EcoGraf

Luke Cox
Chief Executive Officer
Green Technology Metals

Phil Hearse
Executive Chairman
International Graphite Ltd

Kylah Morrison
General Manager - Western Australia & South Australia
METS Ignited Australia

George Bauk
Executive Director
PVW Resources

Sam Rodda
Managing Director & CEO
Podium Minerals

Peter Nicholson
Senior Advisor Australia and Asia
Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Sam McGahan
Marketing Manager
Australian Vanadium Limited

Alex Dorsch
Managing Director & CEO
Chalice Mining Limited

Dr Chris Golding
Manager, Semiconductors, Electrification and Europe Team
Critical Minerals Office

Behyad Jafari
CEO
Electric Vehicle Council

Michael Brady
Partner, Commercial Contracting, Energy & Resources,
HWL Ebsworth Lawyers

Colin Locke
Executive Chairman
Krakatoa Resources

Richard Beazley
Non-Executive Chairman
MetalsGrove Mining

Matt Fifield
Managing Partner
Pacific Road Capital

Robert Gray
Chief Commodities Strategist
Resource Capital Funds

Gavin Lockyer
Managing Director
Arafura Resources Limited

Adam Myers
Partner, Corporate Finance
BDO

David Tasker
Managing Director
Chapter One Advisors

Andrew Hutchinson
General Manager
Critical Minerals Office

Dan Smart
Director, Project & Structured Finance
Export Finance Australia

Peter Kasprzak
Director
Hydrogen Society of Australia

Kristie Young
Non-Executive Director
Lithium Australia Ltd | ChemX Materials Ltd | Tesoro Gold Ltd

Miranda Taylor
CEO
National Energy Resources Australia (NERA)

Peter Clifford
Director
Paradigm Fuels

Noel Ong
Managing Director
Samso Capital

