North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market 2018-2023 with Structurlam, Nordic Engineered Wood, SmartLam and Sterling Lumber Dominating

The "North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America CLT market has witnessed a strong growth over the past few years.
Since the governments in the North American region are focusing on green building solutions, these factors are facilitating the applications of CLT in the construction industry. Moreover, as CLT is prefabricated and requires minimal installation time, it is more cost-efficient and easier to install as compared to other construction materials.
It also offers design flexibility and has a certain aesthetic appeal, which have made it popular among interior designers and architects. Owing to these forces, the North America CLT market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the next few years.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of application. Some of the key application areas of CLT include residential, educational institutes, government and public buildings, and commercial spaces. On a regional basis, the report has segmented the market into US and Canada.
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Structurlam, Nordic Engineered Wood, SmartLam and Sterling Lumber.
The report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a cross-laminated timber manufacturing plant.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the North America cross laminated timber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the North America cross laminated timber industry?
- What are the price trends of cross laminated timber?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the cross laminated timber industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the cross laminated timber industry?
- What is the structure of the cross laminated timber industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the cross laminated timber industry?
- What are the profit margins in the cross laminated timber industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?
- How is cross laminated timber manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a cross laminated timber plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for cross laminated timber?
- What are the transportation requirements for cross laminated timber?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a cross laminated timber plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a cross laminated timber plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 North America Cross Laminated Timber Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Price Analysis
5.3.1 Price Indicators
5.3.2 Price Structure
5.3.3 Price Trends
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market by Application
5.6 Market Forecast
5.7 SWOT Analysis
5.7.1 Strengths
5.7.2 Weaknesses
5.7.3 Opportunities
5.7.4 Threats
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.9.1 Overview
5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.9.4 Degree of Rivalry
5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
6.1 United States
6.1.1 Historical market Trends
6.1.2 Key Players
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Canada
6.2.1 Historical market Trends
6.2.2 Key Players
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market by Application
7.1 Residential
7.2 Educational Institutes
7.3 Government/Public Buildings
7.4 Commercial Space
8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Competitive Structure
8.2 Production Capacities of Key Players
9 Environmental Impact/Benefit Analysis
10 Financial Impact/Benefit Analysis
11 Cross Laminated Timber Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Machinery Pictures
12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.12 Other Capital Investments
13 Loans and Financial Assistance
14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Income Projections
14.5 Expenditure Projections
14.6 Taxation and Depreciation
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis
15 Key Player Profiles
15.1 Structurlam
15.2 Nordic Structures
15.3 SmartLam
15.4 Sterling Lumber
15.5 DR Johnson
15.6 StructureCraft
