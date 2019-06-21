NEW YORK, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04876150/?utm_source=PRN

It is made by stacking layers of wood panel in alternating directions and bonding them with adhesives or fasteners. This arrangement helps in improving the strength, rigidity, dimensional stability and mechanical properties of the panels, and makes them suitable for load-bearing construction. In North America, CLT was first introduced during the early 2000s and, since then, its usage has gained momentum. It is now used either as a standalone system or in combination with other building materials in the construction of mid-rise and high-rise buildings for residential and commercial purposes. According to This latest report, titled, "North America Cross-Laminated Timber Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024", the market was worth US$ 59.73 Million in 2018, registering a CAGR of 34.84% during 2013-2018. The report further anticipates the market to reach a value of nearly US$ 171 Million by 2024.

As CLT is made from trees, it is renewable and sustainable in nature and helps in storing carbon from the environment. The manufacture, transportation and assembly of CLT also require lesser energy as compared to concrete, bricks, mortar, etc. Since the governments in the North American region are focusing on green building solutions, these factors are facilitating the applications of CLT in the construction industry. Moreover, as CLT is prefabricated and requires minimal installation time, it is more cost-efficient and easier to install as compared to other construction materials. It also offers design flexibility and has a certain aesthetic appeal, which have made it popular among interior designers and architects. Owing to these forces, the North America CLT market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the next few years.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of application. Some of the key application areas of CLT include residential, educational institutes, government and public buildings, and commercial spaces. On a regional basis,



the report has segmented the market into the US and Canada. The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Structurlam, Nordic Engineered Wood, SmartLam and Sterling Lumber.

The report provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a cross-laminated timber manufacturing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the requisite aspects of the North America cross-laminated timber market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. It also offers SWOT, Value Chain and Porter's Five Forces analysis followed by an analysis of the competitive landscape. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are planning to foray into the North America cross-laminated timber market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the North America cross laminated timber market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the North America cross laminated timber industry?

What are the key end-use segments in the North America cross laminated timber industry?

What are the price trends of cross laminated timber?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the cross laminated timber industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the cross laminated timber industry?

What is the structure of the cross laminated timber industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the cross laminated timber industry?

What are the profit margins in the cross laminated timber industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

How is cross laminated timber manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for cross laminated timber?

What are the transportation requirements for cross laminated timber?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a cross laminated timber manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

