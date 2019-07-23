North America Defense & Security Drones Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2025

DUBLIN, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Defense & Security Drones Market by Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts to 2025. The report will be updated so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers the next 5-10 years over the base year.

The trend and outlook of the North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America defence & security drones market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, UAV Type, Technology, End-user, Application, Frame, Range, Propulsion, Endurance, MTOW, Launching Mode, and Country.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players. Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in North America defence & security drones market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through the Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players:

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of North America Market by Subsystem

3.1 Market Overview by Subsystem

3.2 North America Hardware Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025

3.3 North America Software Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025

3.4 North America Service Market of Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025



4 Segmentation of North America Market by UAV Type

4.1 Market Overview by UAV Type

4.2 North America Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Market 2014-2025

4.3 North America High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) Market 2014-2025

4.4 North America Tactical Unmanned Air Vehicle (TUAV) Market 2014-2025

4.5 North America Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) Market 2014-2025

4.6 North America Small Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (SUAV) Market 2014-2025



5 Segmentation of North America Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 North America Semi-autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

5.3 North America Autonomous Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

5.4 North America Remotely Operated Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



6 Segmentation of North America Market by End-user

6.1 Market Overview by End-user

6.2 North America Defense & Security Drones Market for Army 2014-2025

6.3 North America Defense & Security Drones Market for Air Force 2014-2025

6.4 North America Defense & Security Drones Market for Navy and Marine 2014-2025

6.5 North America Defense & Security Drones Market for Government and Police 2014-2025



7 Segmentation of North America Market by Application

7.1 Market Overview by Application

7.2 North America Defense Drones Market 2014-2025

7.2.1 North America Market of Defense Drones for Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Target Acquisition (ISRT) 2014-2025

7.2.2 North America Market of Defense Drones for Battle Damage Management 2014-2025

7.2.3 North America Market of Defense Drones for Combat Operations 2014-2025

7.2.4 North America Market of Defense Drones for Delivery and Transportation 2014-2025

7.2.5 North America Market of Defense Drones for Border Management 2014-2025

7.3 North America Security Drones Market 2014-2025

7.3.1 North America Market of Security Drones for Police Investigation 2014-2025

7.3.2 North America Market of Security Drones for Traffic Monitoring 2014-2025

7.3.3 North America Market of Security Drones for Disaster Management 2014-2025

7.3.4 North America Market of Security Drones for Search and Rescue 2014-2025

7.3.5 North America Market of Security Drones for Other Applications 2014-2025



8 Segmentation of North America Market by Frame

8.1 Market Overview by Frame

8.2 North America Fixed-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

8.3 North America Rotary-wing Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

8.4 North America Hybrid/Transitional Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



9 Segmentation of North America Market by Range

9.1 Market Overview by Range

9.2 North America Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

9.3 North America Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

9.4 North America Extended Visual Line of Sight (EVLOS) Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



10 Segmentation of North America Market by Propulsion

10.1 Market Overview by Propulsion

10.2 North America Battery Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

10.3 North America Fuel Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025

10.4 North America Hybrid Cell Powered Defense & Security Drones Market 2014-2025



11 Segmentation of North America Market by Endurance

11.1 Market Overview by Endurance

11.2 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 11.3 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of 2-6 Hours 2014-2025

11.4 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with Endurance of >6 Hours 2014-2025



12 Segmentation of North America Market by MTOW

12.1 Market Overview by MTOW

12.2 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of <_5 kilograms="kilograms" _014-2025="_014-2025" />12.3 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of 25-150 Kilograms 2014-2025

12.4 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with MTOW of >150 Kilograms2014-2025



13 Segmentation of North America Market by Launching Mode

13.1 Market Overview by Launching Mode

13.2 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with Vertical Take-off 2014-2025

13.3 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with Automatic Take-off and Landing 2014-2025

13.4 North America Market of Defense & Security Drones with Catapult Launcher 2014-2025

13.5 North America Market of Hand Launched Defense & Security Drones 2014-2025



14 North America Market 2014-2025 by Country

14.1 Overview of North America Market

14.2 U.S. Market

14.3 Canadian Market



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview of Key Vendors

15.2 Company Profiles



16 Investing in North America Market: Risk Assessment and Management

16.1 Risk Evaluation of North America Market

16.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilge18



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

