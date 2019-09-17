North America Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market to 2024: Rising Number of Collaborations and Acquisitions Among Market Players

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Diagnostic Imaging Systems Market Research Report: By Product, Application, End User Geographical Insight - Industry Size, Share Analysis and Growth Forecast till 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American diagnostic imaging systems market is anticipated to garner $17.7 billion revenue by 2024, growing at a 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the market growth are the rising chronic disease prevalence, technological advancements, and increasing geriatric population.

The North American diagnostic imaging systems market is classified into neurology, obstetrics & gynecology, oncology, ophthalmology, cardiology, urology, orthopedics, dentistry, and others, based on application. By 2024, the oncology category is expected to hold 22.5% share in the market. Technological advancements in the cancer diagnostics field is being considered a major influencer in this category's growth. It is expected to perform well, due to the increasing cancer prevalence as well as awareness about the importance of early cancer diagnosis.

Based on product, the categories of the North American diagnostic imaging systems market are computed tomography (CT) scanners, X-ray systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems, nuclear imaging systems, and ultrasound systems. During the forecast period, the fastest growth is expected by the nuclear imaging systems category, owing to their ability to identify abnormalities in the early stage of disease progression.

In the North American diagnostic imaging systems market, the U.S. is expected to be the more significant contributor, with a revenue share of 90.1% in 2024, as the chronic disease prevalence and the number of private diagnostic imaging centers are rising in the country. Advancing at a 5.2% CAGR, the market in the U.S. is predicted to generate a revenue of more than $15.0 billion by 2024.

As per the World Cancer Research Fund International, considering the age-standardized rate for all types of cancer, the U.S. holds the fifth rank in the world. The age-standardized rate was 352.2 per 100,000 people in the country in 2018. Owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, the early diagnosis of the disease is predicted to increase the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging systems, thereby driving the North American diagnostic imaging systems market. Traditional and advanced imaging services, such as CT, X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound, are provided by many private imaging centers. The U.S. Census Bureau mentioned that there were 6,534 diagnostic imaging centers in the country in 2016, which were providing various imaging services.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hitachi Ltd., Siemens AG, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, and Carestream Health Inc. are some of the key players operating in the North American diagnostic imaging systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.1.1 X-ray imaging systems

4.1.1.1.1 By technology

4.1.1.1.1.1 Digital

4.1.1.1.1.2 Analog

4.1.1.1.2 By portability

4.1.1.1.2.1 Stationary

4.1.1.1.2.2 Portable

4.1.1.2 MRI systems

4.1.1.2.1 By type

4.1.1.2.1.1 Closed

4.1.1.2.1.2 Open

4.1.1.2.2 By field strength

4.1.1.2.2.1 Mid

4.1.1.2.2.2 High

4.1.1.2.2.3 Low

4.1.1.3 Ultrasound systems

4.1.1.3.1 By technology

4.1.1.3.1.1 3D and 4D

4.1.1.3.1.2 2D

4.1.1.3.1.3 Doppler imaging

4.1.1.3.2 By portability

4.1.1.3.2.1 Trolley/cart-based

4.1.1.3.2.2 Compact/portable

4.1.1.4 CT scanners

4.1.1.4.1 By slice

4.1.1.4.1.1 High

4.1.1.4.1.2 Mid

4.1.1.4.1.3 Low

4.1.1.5 Nuclear imaging systems

4.1.1.6 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Oncology

4.1.2.2 Cardiology

4.1.2.3 Neurology

4.1.2.4 Orthopedics

4.1.2.5 Urology

4.1.2.6 Dentistry

4.1.2.7 Ophthalmology

4.1.2.8 OB/GYN

4.1.2.9 Others

4.1.3 By End User

4.1.3.1 Diagnostic imaging centers

4.1.3.2 Hospitals

4.1.3.3 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Increasing number of product launches

4.2.1.2 Rising number of collaborations and acquisitions among the market players

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Rising prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2 Technological innovations

4.2.2.3 Increasing healthcare expenditure

4.2.2.4 Growing awareness on the early diagnosis of diseases

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 High cost of development and maintenance of diagnostic imaging devices

4.2.3.2 Stringent regulations on product approvals

4.2.3.3 Diminishing helium reserves

4.2.3.4 Increasing risk of cancer due to exposure to radiations

4.2.3.5 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Forward integration of independent service organizations (ISOs)

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Regulatory Scenario for Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.5 Pricing Analysis

4.5.1 X-ray Imaging Systems

4.5.2 MRI Systems

4.5.3 Ultrasound Systems

4.5.4 CT Scanners

4.5.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

4.6 Maintenance Cost Associated with Diagnostic Imaging Systems

4.6.1 Cost-to-Service Ratio

4.6.2 Maintenance Cost Analysis of X-ray Systems

4.6.3 Maintenance Cost Analysis of MRI Systems

4.6.4 Maintenance Cost Analysis of CT Scanners

Chapter 5. North America Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 X-ray Imaging Systems Market

5.1.1.1 By technology

5.1.1.2 By portability

5.1.2 MRI Systems Market

5.1.2.1 By type

5.1.2.2 By field strength

5.1.3 Ultrasound Systems Market

5.1.3.1 By technology

5.1.3.2 By portability

5.1.4 CT Scanners Market

5.1.4.1 By slice

5.2 By Application

5.3 By End User

5.4 By Country

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Product Offerings of Key Market Players

6.2 Strategic Developments of Key Market Players

6.2.1 Product Launches

6.2.2 Collaborations

6.2.3 Acquisitions

6.2.4 Product Approvals

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Shimadzu Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Esaote S.p.A.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

DEL MEDICAL Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

