North America Digital Gaming Market Report 2023 Featuring Apple, Fortnite, Meta, Microsoft, Netflix, PlayStation, Roblox, TikTok, Xbox, Sony, & Nintendo

DUBLIN, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Digital Gaming Market 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The digital gaming market is forecast to surge in the coming years, with North America representing the highest revenue share, second to Asia-Pacific.

The digital gaming industry in North America is experiencing a boom amidst the emergence of the Metaverse and blockchain gaming

Technological advancements and emerging trends are driving the global gaming industry, with trends like advanced technology in gaming, socializing, cloud gaming, and gaming in the Metaverse gaining traction.

Gamers and brands are embracing these trends, transforming the gaming market beyond just playing games to encompass viewing, attending events, and creating content. Brands like Minecraft and Fortnite are incorporating Metaverse elements, such as virtual worlds for in-game socialization.

Globally, gaming in the Metaverse is on the rise, with over half of surveyed Gen Z gamers in the U.S. intending to make money in the Metaverse as of February 2022. Consumer expectations are changing, with Gen Z gamers expecting virtual stores in the Metaverse for browsing and purchasing products. Blockchain gaming is also gaining momentum, allowing NFTs and blockchain technology for in-game character sales and virtual goods trading.

The U.S. has witnessed declining consumer spending on video game products, despite a surge in the number of players

The global video gaming industry is growing gradually in the backdrop of changing consumer expectations, advanced technology, and new monetization models, and North America is no exception to this trend. Following the pandemic, there was a surge in digital and online gaming, leading to new trends such as gaming in the Metaverse, among others.

Gaming companies are introducing new business models, such as subscriptions, in-game purchases, multiplayer games, and virtual goods within games. North America is a leader in gaming revenue, second only to Asia-Pacific, with revenue reaching billions of euros as of 2022, as per the new report.

Additionally, the total spending on gaming in the U.S. reached billions of euros, with the highest spending coming from content spending during the same period. Although the gaming market in the U.S. is forecast to see an increase in the number of digital gamers by 2026, consumer spending on video game products reduced as of 2022.

The pandemic-fueled growth that led to a peak in consumer spending as of 2021 calmed down in 2022, resulting in a decline in spending on video game products. Moreover, the rise in the cost of necessary everyday products worldwide led to a shift away from purchasing video game products.

Gaming companies such as Sony and Microsoft, among others, also registered a decline in the sale of gaming consoles, indicating reduced expenditure on video game products. Lastly, the market saw a limited supply of new technologically advanced console hardware amidst the slow release of new gaming titles, further plummeting.

Questions Covered in the Report:

What was the total spending on games in the U.S. in 2022?

What was the most preferred device used for gaming in the U.S. as of February 2022 ?

? What is the forecasted number of digital gamers in the U.S. using mobile for gaming by 2026?

What is the average number of hours that the majority of U.S. gamers spent on gaming per week in February 2022 ?

? What was the preferred gaming platform among gamers in Canada as of May 2022 ?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

Overview of Digital Gaming Market Trends, April 2023 (1 of 2)

(1 of 2) Overview of Digital Gaming Market Trends, April 2023 (2 of 2)

(2 of 2) Gaming Market Revenue, in USD billion, 2020-2022 & 2025f

Total Video Game Revenue, by Segment, in USD billion, 2022e-2026f

Gaming Market Revenue, by Segment, in USD billion, 2022e

Breakdown of Gaming Revenues, by Segment, in %, 2022e

Gaming Market Revenue, by Region, in USD billion, 2022e

Breakdown of Gaming Revenue, by Regions, in % of Total Gaming Revenue, 2022e

Share of Mobile Game Revenue, by Countries, in %, 2022

Total Number of Gaming Players, in billions, 2020-2022e & 2025f

Breakdown of Total Number of Players, by Regions, in % of Total Gaming Players, 2022e

Total Number of Gaming Players, by Segment, in billions, 2022e

Most Preferred Devices Used Among Gamers to Play Video Games, in % of Gamers, 2022

Top Preferred Gaming Platforms, by Generation, in % of Gamers, 2022

Share of Mobile Game Revenue, by Channel, in %, 2022

Annual iOS Mobile Game Revenue, in USD billion, 2020-2022

Annual Google Play Mobile Game Revenue, in USD billion, 2020-2022

Total In-App Video Game Advertising Revenue, in USD billion, 2022e-2026f

Top 5 Most Preferred Activities in an Immersive World Compared to Traditional Alternatives, in % of Respondents, April 2022

Top Gaming-Related Dimensions That Gamers Are Willing to Engage in, by Generation, in % of Gamers, 2022

Share of Gamers Who Prefer to Spend Money on In-Game Purchases, by Generation, in %, 2022

Top In-Game Purchases That Gamers Make, by Generation, in % of Gamers, 2022

Top 3 Reasons for Making Purchases in the Metaverse, in % of Respondents, April 2022

Top 10 Grossing Online Games, by Revenue, in USD billion, 2022

Top 10 Grossing Online Games on Apple App Store, by Revenue, in USD million, 2022

Top 10 Grossing Online Games on Google Play Store, by Revenue, in USD million, 2022

3. North America

3.1. Regional

Overview of Digital Gaming Market Trends, April 2023

3.2. USA

Total Spending on Gaming, by Segment, in USD billion, 2022

Number of Digital Gamers, by Device, in millions, 2022-2026f

Consumer Spending on Video Game Products, in USD billions, & Factors Leading to the Decline in Consumer Spending, 2020-2022e

Breakdown of Video Game Players, by Age, in %, February 2022

Preferred Devices Used for Gaming, in % of Players, February 2022

Share of Players Accessing Free-to-Play Games in the Last Year, in %, February 2022

Share of Players Accessing Games via Subscriptions, in %, February 2022

Share of Gen Z Gamers Who Are Able to Express More in a Game Than in Real Life, in %, February 2022

Average Time Spent Playing Games Each Week, in % of Players, February 2022

Top Factors Influencing Purchase Decision of Games, in % of Players, February 2022

Breakdown of Gamers Making Purchases in a Live In-Game Event, in %, March 2022

Share of Players Making In-Game Purchases at least Few Times a Year, in %, February 2022

Share of Gamers Who Believe the Metaverse Will Change the Gaming Industry, in %, May 2022

Top Activities Gen Z Gamers Plan to Do in the Metaverse, in % of Gamers, February 2022

Top Activities That Gen Z Gamers Are Expecting Brands to Offer in the Metaverse, in % of Gamers, February 2022

Top Companies Associated with the Metaverse According to Gamers, in % of Gamers, May 2022

Share of Gamers Whose Main Concern in Video Games and the Metaverse is Data Privacy, by Generation, in %, February 2022

3.3. Canada

Preferred Devices Used for Gaming, in % of Adults, May 2022

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Apple

Fortnite

Meta

Microsoft

Netflix

PlayStation

Roblox

TikTok

Xbox

Sony

Nintendo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtkaai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets