North America Digital language learning Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Language Type ; Deployment Type ; Business Type ; End-User

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - North America digital language learning market is expected to grow from US$ 999.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 1842.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.2% from the year 2018 to 2027. The education sector is transforming exponentially on the back of various initiatives undertaken by governments and private organizations to deliver digitally enhanced performance. Governments of various countries such have initiated the digital education schemes in the past years, which has helped these countries to boost their English education systems. For instance, in 2016, the Mexican Minister of Public Education started an initiative to mandate the English language for state primary school students in the country. A strong focus of the government towards implementation of digital learning programs is expected to create opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and achieve a competitive position in the digital language learning market.

In developed countries, such as the US and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities, and other institutions are completely aware of the technologies.However, in APAC and SAM countries, students lack the awareness of technology-driven learning.



Several schools, universities, and coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes.As the digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies to offer robust solutions, the adopters in APAC are continuously upgrading their technology infrastructure.



The innovative cloud-based educational apps, websites, and other services are expected to create a significant market for digital education, including digital language learning solutions. The adoption of the digital solution by educational institutions is expected to drive the growth of digital language learning market.

The North America digital language learning market is fragmented with the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years.Digital language learning market is a highly competitive market with the presence of some major global market players as well as tire two companies.



The presence of a large number of players in the digital language learning market creates challenges for companies operating in the market to gain a significant market share of the digital language learning market.

The North America digital language learning market by deployment is segmented into on-premise and cloud.On-premises systems refer to the web-based as well as the offline study materials.



Currently, CDs and DVDs are the most prominent on-premises language learning media available on the market.The plug and play devices are also being utilized by the students to gain a better understanding of different language.



The on-premises platforms provide a considerable benefit for learners by enabling them to preserve all the resources pertaining to study with privileged access, for the later use.The learners can buy the study materials and store those for future references; these programs permit them to appear for certification exams as well.



On-premises digital language learning providers such as Pearson and Oxford University Press are availing the study material in a CD for the future reference of the user.

The overall North America digital language learning market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America digital language learning market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the North America digital language learning market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America digital language learning industry. Some of the players present in North America digital language learning market are Busuu, Ltd, Babbel, Fluenz, Lingoda GmbH, Living Language (Penguin Random House, LLC, Pearson PLC, Preply, Inc., Rosetta Stone, Inc., Verbling, Inc., and Yabla, Inc. among others.



