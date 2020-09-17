North America Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents Market is expected to exceed $2.5 billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., the North America Disinfectant and Cleaning Agents Market was estimated at $1.5 billion in 2019 and is slated to exceed $2.5 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2020 to 2026. The report provides a thorough analysis of the major winning strategies, market estimations as well as size, main investment avenues, competitive scenarios, drivers and opportunities, and wavering industry trends.

According to market analysis, high consciousness among the consumers towards safety & hygiene and elimination of microorganisms on environmental inanimate surfaces and objects will fuel the North America disinfectant and cleaning agents market. Rising incidence of nosocomial infections, increasing geriatric population, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost the product penetration rate in the region. Moreover, shifting consumer preference towards the use of natural, eco-friendly products is likely to attract the attention of customers towards bio-based products.

Quaternary ammonium compounds (QAC) will hold a substantial share in the North America disinfectants and cleaning agents market. QAC deactivate almost all harmful bacteria by altering their cell permeability, causing the destruction of their cell walls. Due to their non-corrosive nature, the quaternary ammonium compounds can be applied on metal pipes, medical devices, and hard surfaces. Growing utilization of QAC, such as benzalkonium chloride in form of a disinfectant, cleaning agents, and sanitizer for various food surfaces, both at home and in industrial applications such as dairy equipment will spur the industry size. Also, key benefits including excellent stability and toxicology, surface activity and compatibility with cleaner formulation ingredients, and lack of odor have enhanced their usage in numerous cleaning products.

North America disinfectants and cleaning agents market from hospitals & laboratories end-user is anticipated to witness gains over 8% by 2026 owing to increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure, rising geriatric population, the occurrence of chronic diseases & hospitalization rates, and favourable guidelines for maintaining cleaning and hygiene in hospital premises. Rising incidence of HAI among surgical patients, patients in ICU, and neonatal units have urged the U.S. government to develop guidelines for use of disinfectants and cleaning agents in laboratory premises and healthcare facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has implemented certain regulatory guidelines for maintaining proper hand hygiene and environmental cleaning in healthcare facilities for preventing transfer of microorganisms to caretakers, healthcare personnel, susceptible patients, and visitors.

Manufacturers are engaged in strategic expansion initiatives including partnerships, acquisitions, joint ventures, R & D activities to improve their market share and compete with major players. For instance, in August 2018, Kao Corporation announced the acquisition of Washing Systems, LLC, the U.S. based manufacturer of sustainable wash products for commercial laundries. This strategy will help the company to expand its product portfolio, geographical reach, and strengthen its chemical solution and professional-use products business portfolio. These factors will have a positive impact on market growth.

Mexico is anticipated to witness growth over 7% by the end of 2026. Increasing consumer spending on personal care products and continuous growth in the agriculture and automotive sectors will foster the North America disinfectant and cleaning agents market demand in Mexico.

Increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country will further raise consumer awareness towards use of cleaning, and personal hygiene products in the country. Also, rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rise in FDI in the country owing to supportive government regulations to boost indigenous manufacturing will further augment the North America disinfectant and cleaning agents' market share.

Some major findings of the North America disinfectant and cleaning agents market report include:

The demand for North America disinfection and cleaning agents products is rising owing to increasing instances of hospital acquired infections (HAIs).

disinfection and cleaning agents products is rising owing to increasing instances of hospital acquired infections (HAIs). Changing consumer preference from chemical-based products towards bio-based products with natural ingredients without compromising on the disinfection and cleaning property is likely to augment the global surface disinfectants market.

Broad-spectrum bactericidal, virucidal, sporicidal and fungicidal properties coupled with its excellent stability and environmentally friendly nature of the product will spur industry size.

Increase in the number of patients with chronic illnesses coupled with a rise in geriatric population is likely to trigger the North America disinfectants and cleaning agents market growth.

disinfectants and cleaning agents market growth. Stringent regulations in North America towards consumer safety and hygiene is likely to promote the use of disinfectants and cleaning agents in commercial spaces such as offices, schools, hotels, hospitals, etc.

Market statistics for North America disinfectant and cleaning agents market for commercial & institutional end-use incurred the highest CAGR and the sector is further anticipated to witness significant gains due to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and increased government healthcare expenditures and initiatives for promoting the use of disinfectants and cleansing agents in schools, malls and healthcare facilities.

Some of the major players in the North America disinfectant and cleaning agents industry include Kao Corporation, BASF Cognis, 3M, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group, S.C. Johnson, Medline Industries, Ecolab, Cantel Medical, Metrex Research, Steris Corporation, The Clorox Company, Diversey and Henkel Corporation. Manufacturers are rapidly investing in R&D and experimenting with various product compositions to improve the fragrance of products without compromising on the disinfection strength.

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

GMIPulse, our business analytics platform, offers an online, interactive option of exploring our proprietary industry research data in an easy-to-use and dynamic manner. Clients get to explore market intelligence across 11 top level categories and hundreds of industry segments within them, covering regional, company level and cross-sectional statistics that make our offering a stand-out for decision makers.

