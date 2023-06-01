North America Docks Market to Surpass USD 492.45 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "North America Docks Market Segments - By Type (Fixed Dock and Floating Dock), By Installation (Commercial and Residential), and North America Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 361.32 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 492.45 million expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% by the end of 2031. Rising disposable income is expected to drive the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Bellingham Marine Industries

SF Marina AB

Meeco Sullivan

MariCorrp U.S.

Dream Docks

AccuDock

Canadian Waterfront Services

PORALU MARINE

CMI

Burton Marine Pile Driving Inc.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include type, installation, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

Highlights on the Segments of the North America Docks Market

Based on countries, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Caribbean Islands. The US is projected to hold a key market share, followed by Canada. Furthermore, the market in the country is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR in the coming years due to the rising expenditure of people on leisure boats.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

A dock is constructed for hauling boats or ships onto the shore and loading and unloading materials.

It is constructed from various materials such as aluminum, wood, plastic, and concrete.

Wide customization leverage of docks is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.

Eco-friendly docks are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market players during the forecast period.

The floating docks segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period as these are low maintenance and easy to install.

The commercial docks segment is anticipated to hold a major market revenue share as these docks are installed on a large scale.

Read 111 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "North America Docks Market Segments - by Type (Fixed Dock and Floating Dock), by Installation (Commercial and Residential), and North America Region - Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Key Segments Covered

Type

Fixed Dock

Floating Dock

Installation

Commercial

Residential

