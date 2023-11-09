North America Dominates the Global Blepharoplasty Market with a 42.8% Share, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyelid Surgery Blepharoplasty Market" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global blepharoplasty market, valued at $3.6 billion in 2022, is on a trajectory of robust growth, with an expected CAGR of 6.5%. By the end of 2028, it is anticipated to reach a staggering $5.4 billion. The surge in demand for blepharoplasty is primarily driven by factors such as the rising incidence of droopy eyelids, an aging population, and the increased use of advanced cosmetic technology.

Blepharoplasty, one of the most sought-after cosmetic surgeries, has witnessed a substantial uptick in recent years. According to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery National Databank 2020-2021, there were 149,668 blepharoplasty procedures in 2021, compared to 86,986 in 2020.

This comprehensive report segments the global blepharoplasty market based on product type, procedure type, end user, and geography. Laser shields, laser instruments, and other surgical instruments are the key product categories. Among them, laser shields currently dominate the market with a valuation of $1.6 billion in 2022, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $2.4 billion by 2028. End users include hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Geographically, North America stands as the dominant region, accounting for approximately 42.8% of the global market, with total revenue reaching $1.5 billion in 2022. Factors driving the North American market include the presence of leading global companies, an increase in the incidence of droopy eyelids, and technological advancements. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for blepharoplasty globally.

The report, titled "Global Blepharoplasty Market Report 2020-2028," offers a comprehensive overview of eyelid surgeries, related innovations, and companies involved in blepharoplasty. It quantifies the market for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2028.

Additionally, the report highlights the significance of blepharoplasty in the cosmetic and beauty industry and delves into research initiatives impacting the field. It identifies the driving forces behind market growth and examines the market by product type, procedure type, end user, and region. The report also provides insights into industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2020 through August 2023, including key alliance trends.

