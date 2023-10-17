North America Dominates the Global Syringes & Needles Market: Hospitals and Adults Lead in Usage

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Syringes & Needles Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global syringes & needles market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.93% from 2023 to 2029. The market, valued at $29.85 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $47.20 billion by 2029. Several key factors are driving this growth, while the market is also influenced by regional dynamics and market segmentation.

Market Highlights:

Growing Demand: The demand for syringes & needles is rising due to factors such as an increasing geriatric population, greater consumer awareness, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of syringes and needles for conditions like diabetes. Regional Distribution: In 2023, North America held a significant revenue share of 30.68%, making it the largest market, followed by Europe (28.45%), APAC (26.00%), Latin America (9.74%), and the Middle East and Africa (5.13%) in the global syringes & needles market. Product Type: Syringes accounted for the highest share of 66.89% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. The demand for prefilled syringes, increasing chronic diseases, and greater awareness of their usage are driving this segment's growth. End-User Segment: Hospitals accounted for the highest share of 57.77% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and an increase in surgeries worldwide. Patient Group: In terms of patient groups, adults accounted for the highest share of 69.25% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the increasing geriatric population, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and a rise in surgeries and injuries among adults.

Key Players:

Leading players dominating the global syringes & needles market include BD, Cardinal Health, B Braun, Nipro, and Terumo Corp. These major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to gain access to commercially launched products in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Product Type : Syringes (Disposable, Sterilizable) Needles

End-User Type : Hospitals Clinics Home Healthcare Settings Others

Patient Group : Adults Pediatrics



Market Structure:

The report provides insights into market dynamics, the competitive landscape, key vendors, and other prominent players in the syringes & needles market.

Appendix:

The report includes details about the research methodology and abbreviations used in the study.

Key Topics Covered:



1: Syringes & Needles Market Overview

2: Syringes & Needles Market

3: Syringes & Needles Market Segmentation Data

4: Key Regions Overview

5: Syringes & Needles Market Prospects & Opportunities

6: Syringes & Needles Industry Overview

7: Appendix

