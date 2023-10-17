North America Dominates the Global Syringes & Needles Market: Hospitals and Adults Lead in Usage

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Syringes & Needles Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global syringes & needles market is experiencing robust growth, with a projected CAGR of 7.93% from 2023 to 2029. The market, valued at $29.85 billion in 2023, is expected to reach $47.20 billion by 2029. Several key factors are driving this growth, while the market is also influenced by regional dynamics and market segmentation.

Market Highlights:

  1. Growing Demand: The demand for syringes & needles is rising due to factors such as an increasing geriatric population, greater consumer awareness, a high prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing adoption of syringes and needles for conditions like diabetes.
  2. Regional Distribution: In 2023, North America held a significant revenue share of 30.68%, making it the largest market, followed by Europe (28.45%), APAC (26.00%), Latin America (9.74%), and the Middle East and Africa (5.13%) in the global syringes & needles market.
  3. Product Type: Syringes accounted for the highest share of 66.89% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period. The demand for prefilled syringes, increasing chronic diseases, and greater awareness of their usage are driving this segment's growth.
  4. End-User Segment: Hospitals accounted for the highest share of 57.77% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.36% during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an aging population, and an increase in surgeries worldwide.
  5. Patient Group: In terms of patient groups, adults accounted for the highest share of 69.25% in 2023 and are projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the increasing geriatric population, a higher prevalence of chronic diseases, and a rise in surgeries and injuries among adults.

Key Players:

Leading players dominating the global syringes & needles market include BD, Cardinal Health, B Braun, Nipro, and Terumo Corp. These major players focus on strategic acquisitions and collaborations with emerging players to gain access to commercially launched products in the market.

Market Segmentation:

  • Product Type:

    • Syringes (Disposable, Sterilizable)
    • Needles

  • End-User Type:

    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Home Healthcare Settings
    • Others

  • Patient Group:

    • Adults
    • Pediatrics

Market Structure:

The report provides insights into market dynamics, the competitive landscape, key vendors, and other prominent players in the syringes & needles market.

Appendix:

The report includes details about the research methodology and abbreviations used in the study.

Vendor List:

A comprehensive list of key vendors and other prominent players in the syringes & needles market, including:

  • BD
  • B Braun
  • HMD Healthcare
  • Nipro Medical
  • Terumo
  • Cardinal Healthcare
  • Asahi Polyslider
  • Cartel Healthcare
  • Changzhou Mingle Medical Equipment
  • Misawa Medical Industry Co., Ltd
  • Fanmei Medical
  • Henke Sass Wolf
  • HI-TECH Medics
  • Iscon Surgicals Ltd
  • Kanghua Medical
  • Kangjin
  • Lepu Medical
  • Lifelong Medtech
  • M Devices
  • Metier Medical
  • Numedico Technologies
  • ADVACARE
  • ALLISION MEDICALS
  • ARGON MEDICAL DEVICES
  • ASPEN SURGICAL
  • ATS LIFE SCIENCES
  • Baxter
  • CODAN
  • CREDENCE MEDSYSTEMS
  • DALI MEDICAL DEVICES
  • DE ROYAL
  • EXELINT
  • GERREISHEIME
  • VYGON SA
  • INTERNATIONAL MEDSURG
  • MEDTRONIC
  • MHC MEDICAL
  • NEMERA
  • NOVO NORDISK
  • TELEFLEX
  • RETRACTABLE TECHNOLOGIES
  • SCHOTT Pharma
  • SHL Medical
  • VITA NEEDLE COMPANY
  • WEST Pharmaceuticals
  • ICU Medical
  • Artasana SPA
  • APEXMED
  • CONMED
  • CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS
  • CATALENT Biologics
  • Delta Med
  • Hamilton Company
  • Merit Medical Systems
  • UltiMed
  • YpsoMed

Key Topics Covered:

1: Syringes & Needles Market Overview

2: Syringes & Needles Market

3: Syringes & Needles Market Segmentation Data

4: Key Regions Overview

5: Syringes & Needles Market Prospects & Opportunities

6: Syringes & Needles Industry Overview

7: Appendix

