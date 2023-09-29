North America Dominates the Image Guided Surgery Devices Market with a Strong CAGR of 3.5%, Emerging Economies Show Strong Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Image Guided Surgery Devices - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Image Guided Surgery Devices, estimated at US$4.6 million in 2022, is on a growth trajectory, projected to reach a revised size of US$6.1 million by 2030. This promising expansion is expected to occur at a steady CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Endoscopes stand out with a projected 4.2% CAGR, expected to reach US$2.2 million by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Magnetic Resonance Imaging segment is set to grow at a notable 3.2% CAGR over the next eight years.

The U.S. market for Image Guided Surgery Devices is estimated at US$1.4 million in 2022, demonstrating robust potential. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 million by 2030, trailing a CAGR of 3.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 3.2% and 2.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Key Competitors in the Image Guided Surgery Devices market include:

7D Surgical Inc. Abbott Laboratories Accuray Incorporated Allengers Analogic Corporation Brainlab AG FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation GE HealthCare IMRIS, Deerfield Imaging, Inc. KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Koninklijke Philips N.V. Medtronic plc Nanjing Perlove Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Olympus Corporation OnLume Inc. Quest Medical Imaging B.V. Siemens Healthineers AG Stryker Corporation

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with expected growth recovery for the coming year. Despite some challenges, the United States has overcome the recession threat, and Europe is experiencing an easing of headline inflation, contributing to economic activity. China is also expected to see strong GDP increases as the pandemic threat recedes.

However, challenges such as uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, persistent food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation continue to impact consumer confidence and spending. Governments are working to combat inflation by raising interest rates, which may impact job creation and economic activity.

Despite these challenges, the rise of new technologies, including AI, machine learning, Web3, and quantum technologies, presents opportunities for global growth. These technologies have the potential to drive significant incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this dynamic environment, businesses and leaders who demonstrate resilience and adaptability will find opportunities for success.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Image-Guided Surgery: A Brilliant Advancement in Surgical Space

IGS Applications

Image-Guided Surgery Devices: The Lifeblood of Medical Imaging & Surgery

Image-Guided Surgery Tools Facilitate Navigation

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global Growth

Here's What's Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2023

Impact of COVID-19 on Image Guided Surgery Devices

Competitive Landscape

Players Bet on Product Innovation to Gain in Image Guided Surgical Devices Market

Image Guided Surgery Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Set to Witness Robust Growth

Endocopes, Cardiac Surgery & Hospitals: Star Segments of Image Guided Surgical Devices Market

Neurosurgery to Witness Fastest Growth

Hospitals Command Major Revenue Stake

North America Claims Commanding Stake on Image Guided Surgery Devices Market

Strong Contribution from Emerging Economies

Select Trends in the Use of IGS Tools

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Demand for Image Guided Surgery Devices

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Growing Preference for Minimally-invasive Procedures to Benefit Image-guided Systems

Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

An Aging Global Population and Subsequent Need for Healthcare Fuels Demand for Image-Guided Surgery Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Improving Healthcare Expenditure Bodes Well for Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Driven by Rising Adoption of MRI Systems, Image Guided Surgery Devices Market Poised for Strong Gains

Promising Outlook for Interventional Ultrasound Systems Bodes Well for Market Growth

CT-Guided Interventional Procedures Continue to Gain Prominence

Increasing Number of Interventional Cardiology Procedures Drive Demand for Image-Guided Surgery Devices

Interventional Angiography Systems: Growing Role in Cath Labs

Image-Guided Surgery Devices Find Increased Demand in Spine Surgery & Endoscopic Sinus Surgery

Technological Advancements Create Market Opportunities

Image-Guided Therapy Gets Intertwined with Amazing Advances to Break New Grounds

Recent Product Launches and Innovations Drive Market Expansion

Select Innovations

Initiatives to Push Universal Access to Image-Guided Therapy

Targeting Rural Areas across China

New Cardiology Units to Serve Tier-II & III Cities in India

Focus on Outpatient Settings in US

Increasing Awareness for Minimally-Invasive Treatments

The Integration of Robotics with Image-guided Surgeries Spurs Market Growth

